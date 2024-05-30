This Substack has long been exposing the WEF puppet “penetrator” Justin Trudeau, and “his” government’s Crimes Against Humanity…

…Health Canada has been intimately involved in planning and rolling out the scamdemic and associated slow kill bioweapon “vaccines;” these captured bioterrorist bureaucrats knew full well that they would harm and depopulate their nation, treating Canadians as nothing more than ultra-disposable lab animals to be carefully monitored in terms of exactly how they would succumb to their “Safe and Effective” democide.

And if the “vaccines” merely cripple Canadians, then there is always the MAID option:

With the various military nudge units and their MSM partners-in-crime reinforcing the collective fear via MK Ultra masks which deliberately served as gateways straight to the mass ritualistic bio-suicide uptake of experimental gene altering “treatments,” the Canadian government always knew exactly what they were inflicting on their citizenry.

The chief public health officer of Canada and militant DEATHVAX™ pusher Theresa Tam recently made some horrifying admissions in precisely how her agency was administering these eugenics killshots in order to monitor the known and anticipated adverse events en route to “vaccine” induced (premature) mortality surges; to wit:

Note how this sociopath Tam confesses that they will confirm further adverse events only “after a thorough examination,” because the whole nature of Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) was a ploy to induce said adverse events with total immunity; in other words, this was always an Intelligence Industrial Complex bioterror campaign designed to expressly depopulate the global population.

Also, during the height of the “pandemic” it is important to appreciate that government data showed excess increased mortality at 0.04%, which was identical to the previous two non-”pandemic” years, whereas shortly after the “vaccine” rollout increased mortality literally doubled to 0.08%!

Additional proof that the whole EUA scam was a means to subvert informed consent and trick people into genetically modifying themselves into VAIDS and early graves:

Yes, Health Canada is attempting to ramp up their democide by redoubling their efforts on the infanticide phase 2 eugenics program, inclusive of teenage and young adult demographics with the further weaponization of their never-ending Modified mRNA poisons.

This was and continues to be all by design.

Three U.S. Congresspeople are now investigating Canada’s role in the PSYOP-19 “pandemic” rollout, targeting the CCP scientist spies that the Canadian government knowingly allowed to infiltrate their various agencies, with direct and indirect ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV):

It has never been more important to expose all of these government bioterrorist lackeys and their Intelligence Industrial Complex handlers (note: the DoD and Pentagon own the “vaccine” patents, with the CIA having been instrumental in tabletop planning the “pandemic” with the likes of Johns Hopkins, Bill Gates, the UN, WEF, WHO, et al.) ahead of their imminent followup DISEASE-X scheme:

Also, it is worth noting that while the WHO’s “pandemic” treaty has been rejected for the time being…

…these deranged globalist technocrats desperately require imminent slews of “emergencies” for their Great Reset/2030 Agenda endgame sooner rather than later, which will provide them further opportunities to (re)impose their criminal treaties, mandates and various other power grabs, not limited to Gain of Function viruses, “climate change” 15 Minute Cities, X Everything App social credit score digital gulags, world wars, etc. & etc.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

