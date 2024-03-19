The wholly captured and penetrated technocommunist nation of Canada is leading the way in implementing the dystopian social credit score system. As if their MAID (Medical Assistance in Death) eugenics program was not horrifying enough, the Canadian government is setting up to more effectively freeze the bank accounts of any and all citizens “guilty” of even a hint of statist dissent.

If you thought unconstitutionally freezing the bank accounts of protesting truckers and those that donated to their cause was an outrage, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

A little color on the forthcoming CBDC…

…the endgame here is to force humanity onto an X Everything App social credit score system whereby everyone is dependent on UBI (universal basic income), and thus a slave of the Nanny State.

Deploying an all-pervasive One World AI, which de facto pardons the elites and their technocratic apparatchiks, will, for example, determine some of the following:

mandated doses of slow kill bioweapon “vaccines”

who is allowed to travel where and when within the 15 Minute City zones

the amounts of credits the government will deposit into bank accounts

what may or may not be purchased on Amazon, which will be the last remaining store on the planet, more at global commissary

bug gruel and synthetic food rations

who lives and dies.

While the above bullet points may seem like something straight out of a dystopian sci-fi movie, the sociopaths at the WEF and UN are dead serious about foisting all of this and more onto humanity.

And the CBDC is being readied as one of the more important Great Reset enslavement vectors.

by Martin Armstrong

The Canadian banking system is set to be radicalized by open banking framework. Proponents are framing this as a way for banks to easily share information and access user data. The truth of the matter is that this is an opportunity to merge social standings with banking to provide government complete control over our finances.

The organization Open Banking Excellence, a World Bank partner that originated in the UK, claims that it will host all of a bank’s relevant needs in one place. The organization, which has reached 40 countries, aims to “create exceptional platforms and content that promotes knowledge sharing, new thinking and partnerships within the industry – catalysing the adoption of Open Finance and Data for better financial inclusion worldwide.”

“It’s about having that fairer, more inclusive, more open society,” said Helen Child, founder of Open Banking Excellence. Open Society, well, that does sound familiar. Why is there a need for inclusivity and fairness in banking when it should come down to numbers? “It drives financial inclusion,” she added, “It’s democratizing data.”

Data. That will be worth more than gold as we move forward with a cashless society. There is no easier way to control the masses than to control their access to money, their ability to buy, trade, and freely move about. The Canadian Press outlined the true motive in plain sight: “One of the biggest areas of growth is in credit assessments. Under open banking, lenders could directly access an individual’s banking data, so they can look beyond credit scores. Consumers can also use it to build their credit scores, for example, by proving reliable rent payments.”

Looking beyond credit scores equates to determining if a person is fit to participate in the global economy based on their personal views. Look at what happened to Nigel Farage. He never committed a crime or did anything to warrant what many have called the “Farage fiasco.” Nigel was suddenly debanked by Coutts and was unable to access any of his checking or savings accounts. His credit cards were deactivated. He was unable to participate in society without a moment’s notice.

Farage did his due diligence and found that there were countless people who experienced the same financial attack carried out by the banks on behalf of the government.

This is a widespread phenomenon. We saw it happening commonly during COVID lockdowns, where users were not permitted to access places if their digital COVID passports failed. In China, when banks were facing a liquidity crisis, the CCP simply denied depositors the right to access their money and blocked them from physically accessing their banks. The government successfully prevented a bank run. We saw a few celebrities debanked from the system for voicing unpopular opinions without any legal proceedings or crimes committed.

Canada is one of many nations hoping to use unofficial social scores to control the masses. All of these actions are setting the stage for how CBDC will operate, a collective network containing everyone’s personal data and accounts. Governments have already begun debanking individuals and these steps will make it increasingly easier to force the masses to bow down and relinquish all control to the almighty government.

Because “financial inclusion” and “democratized data” is the death of all freedom, private property, and ultimately the accelerated demise of humanity as a whole.

The democidal governments are openly waging war on the very people that they are constitutionally tasked with serving; they are all completely illegitimate, and must be offered nothing more or less than total nonviolent noncompliance.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

