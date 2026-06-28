2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
4h

If the government can lie, cover up and intimidate so effectively in the medical sphere , what other spheres are they lying about, covering up and using intimidation to keep silenced?

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Dave B.'s avatar
Dave B.
4h

Murder Inc = everyone in USA gov, medical settings, Rx.

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