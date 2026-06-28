Not a single vaccine is safe, effective or necessary…

…and every single vaccine is unsafe, ineffective and not a one has a quality randomized control trial (RCT) with placebo-control precisely because they are all in varying degrees depopulation injections.

At this stage, it is impossible not to conclude that the childhood vaccine schedule is an extremely profitable vector of the greater NWO globopedo cabal’s eugenics agenda, and this entire program is far more nefarious than merely “malpractice;” to wit:

RFK JR: “Today, a compliant child must take between 69 and 92 vaccines to stay in school... and NOT ONE of them has been safety tested in a pre-licensing placebo-controlled trial."



"That is just MALPRACTICE." Source

In other words:

Children have a PSYOP-19 infection fatality rate (IFR) of around zero percent, yet they suffer significant serious adverse events and shortened lifespans from these gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” and yet these poisons are still being aggressively pushed on demographics with literally zero risk:

Seven million children received an mRNA shot in the US this year.



And major hospitals are still recommending it.



The risk-benefit calculation for a healthy child is fundamentally different from that of an elderly or immunocompromised adult. The original trial data did not include sufficient numbers of children to draw confident long-term conclusions. Independent long-term safety follow-up has not been conducted with the rigour that a novel genetic platform deployed in children requires.



The side effects are real, documented, and initially downplayed by the same institutions now continuing to recommend the product for this age group.



The institutional pressure on hospitals to continue recommending these products, regardless of the evolving evidence landscape and the specific risk profile of healthy children, deserves scrutiny.



Independent safety review. Genuine informed consent. The kind of honest, rigorous, conflict-of-interest-free analysis that this age group deserves before any medical intervention continues at scale. That is not an unreasonable ask.



It is the minimum standard of care…



We need to pull them from the market.



@MaryBowdenMD Source

Which begs the question: is RFK Jr. still MAHA?:

Even the legacy vaccines are all risk and no reward:

The Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC), just like the FDA, just like BigPharma, just like the Intelligence-Industrial Complex, and just like the “nonprofits” run by Bill Gates are all in on it:

Thankfully, the CDC is finally getting sued for these bioterror crimes:

CDC SLAMMED WITH FEDERAL LAWSUIT FOR OPERATING ILLEGAL 72-DOSE CHILDHOOD VACCINATION PROGRAM



NEVER tested for cumulative safety.



NEVER filed the legally-required safety reports.



This lawsuit could DISMANTLE the CDC’s unlawful vaccine regime that has poisoned the nation. Source

Lifelong chronic diseases like autism are big business for BigPharma and BlackRock, all while achieving population reduction goals that are being covered up so that the unsuspecting parents continue to unwittingly sacrifice their offspring on the alters of “$afe and Effective” and “Trust the $cience:”

CDC Whistleblower's Secret Recording: "We Buried the Data on MMR & Autism, I'm Completely Ashamed."



Dr. Brian Hooker secretly recorded a senior CDC scientist, Dr. William Thompson, who made a shocking admission.



On those recordings, Dr. Thompson freely confessed to a massive cover-up. He admitted that he and his senior associates at the CDC had buried the damning data showing a statistical link between the MMR vaccine and autism.



Thompson stated, "Thimerosal causes autism-like features." He expressed profound shame, saying, "I'm completely ashamed of what I did. The higher-ups wanted to do certain things and I went along with it."



He named senior officials—Colleen Boyle, Frank DeStefano, Marceline Moulton—as participants. At the helm was Dr. Julie Gerberding, who later became president of Merck Vaccine.



This is not a theory. It is a confession from a lead CDC co-author on the pivotal studies used to deny any link. The man inside the machine admitted the fraud.



The public deserves the truth. The victims deserve justice. Source

Perhaps the single most courageous doctor that exposed the entire childhood vaccine scam has had his career completely destroyed for daring to attempt to protect innocent lives:

🚨🚨 He lost his medical license for studying 3,324 children and proving that unvaccinated children were much healthier than vaccinated children. Just like the similar study by the Henry Ford Health Institute, his work was censored by the medical community.

Dr. Paul Thomas. Source

And if anyone has a scintilla of doubt that the entire vaccine industry is a murderous democide fraud, then let us simply look to the ultimate control group in the Amish:

There Are No Cases Of Autism In The Unvaccinated Amish Community.



You won't find Kids with ADD, Autoimmune Disease, PANDAS, PANS or Epilepsy.



There is no Cancer, Diabetes or Asthma.



The US government has studied the Amish for decades but has never released its findings to the public.



The reason is that the report would show that NOT following government health guidelines leads to BETTER health — devastating the official narrative and exposing how the CDC has harmed Americans while burying contradictory data for decades.



Steve Kirsch testified before the Pennsylvania Senate, with findings by the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF).



“All these vaccines are causing harm to our kids. It’s not just the COVID vaccines,” attested Steve Kirsch.



“If you compare the results of kids whose moms didn’t get vaccinated, no Vitamin K shot & no vaccines, and if you compare the outcomes of those kids versus kids who got the CDC schedule, there is a dramatic difference,” he emphasized.



The prevalence of Autism in the United States has increase from 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 31.



“It is a difference that nobody wants to talk about ... The fully unvaccinated kids are always healthier.”



The Control Group Data, as presented by Dr. Paul Thomas.



Condition -- Vaccinated / Unvaccinated:



• All Chronic Conditions -- 60% / 5.71%

• Arthritis -- 16.67% / 0%

• Heart Disease -- 48% / 0%

• Diabetes -- 10% / 0%

• Asthma -- 7.7% / 0%

• Autism -- 2.5% / 0%

• ADHD -- 9.4% / 0.47%

• Cancer -- 6.0% / 0%



The Amish communities are the perfect placebo control group. They live their lives close to nature, outdoors & in the sun, they eat whole single ingredient foods without chemicals, they reject government overreach & have robust immune systems by avoiding harmful vaccines. Source

Additional proof:

And speaking of Steve Kirsch, we know that the flu vaccines have around a 27% negative efficacy…

…but how about that day-zero initial killshot “efficacy?”

"70% of elderly people get the flu shot every year, and it kills off a portion of them on day zero. It's got a day-zero kill record. It's in the Medicare data, and nobody's saying a damn thing about this."

~Steve Kirsch Source

Basically, for MAHA to truly live up to its acronym, all vaccines must be pulled from the market at once, then legitimate RCT testing must be performed, and then the bioterrorist apparatchiks embedded in various agencies like the CDC, FDA, NGOs, and “nonprofits” like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, et al. must all be rounded up to stand trial.

We are at the point now where there is just far too much incontrovertible evidence for anyone to subject themselves to these depopulation injections or for anyone to keep pretending that there can be any plausible deniability in regards to what is being foisted on humanity via the syringe.

Do NOT comply.

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