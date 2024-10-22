It has been incontrovertibly proven that both the legacy flu and Modified mRNA Covid-19 “vaccines” do absolutely nothing to prevent transmission, nor do they attenuate any symptoms; in other words, there is absolutely no benefit to subjecting oneself to these slow kill bioweapon injections, but there are in fact tremendous risks.

Even a Pfizer executive came out on the record and admitted that their C19 “vaccine” was never tested for transmission prevention because they always knew it could not prevent spread; in fact, all of BigPharma always knew that it is scientifically impossible to prevent transmission of any respiratory disease with any vaccine administered into the shoulder.

Longtime readers of this Substack appreciate just how deadly the PSYOP-19 “vaccines” really are, with data irrefutably showing incredible surges in all of the various severe adverse events caused by these poisons, not limited to the turbo cancer epidemic, unprecedented disability data, prion-based diseases, myocarditis, life expectancy, excess mortality, etc. & etc. & etc. — all of these datapoints exploded since the rollout of the deadly Modified mRNA platform.

And they always knew that the Modified mRNA platform was incredibly dangerous since it could never pass any single animal trial, and thus could never make it to human trials, other than during a manufactured “emergency” like the scamdemic, which ushered in the murderous fraud known as Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

The C19 “vaccines” not only did not prevent one from contracting Covid-19, but they transformed the “inoculated” into walking spike protein factories that were shedding, and thus spreading their VAIDS infections.

Of course, BigPharma wants to maximize this shedding phenomenon in order to maximize their profits by treating the plethora of side effects — since C19 “vaccine” uptake is currently under 2% and the entire vaccine schedule is being increasingly shunned by society as a whole — which is precisely why they are now rolling out self-replicating “vaccines,” commencing in Japan in an effort to poison humanity once and for all. So much for informed consent when everyone is transformed into “vaccine” factories pumping out spike proteins (SP2) and whatever other cytotoxic and carcinogenic proteins they can trick the highly immunocompromised and genetically modified bodies into producing.

Even the flu shot confers not even a scintilla of protection from the seasonal flu, but actually increases fivefold the risk of acute respiratory infections caused by a group of noninfluenza viruses, including coronaviruses.

Which brings us to the latest bioterror democide developments, this time back at the universities where young adults in the primes of the lives must be poisoned both ideologically and physically:

The infection fatality rate (IFR) for college students is essentially zero. Both the flu and Covid-19 “vaccines” are now deploying the deadly Modified mRNA platform. The faculty are working on behalf of the Intelligence Industrial Complex and the Medical Industrial Complex, whether they know it or not. To mandate in 2024 a 2019 “vaccine” for strains of Covid-19 that have long passed is criminal; in fact, to mandate any medical intervention is a crime against humanity.

University of Santa Cruz is no different than the majority of other higher education institutions in America: UC Santa Cruz is not only a radical Marxist indoctrination node, it is also a BigPharma and NIH captured disinformation center.

Even their X account profile picture egregiously betrays their BigPharma conflicts of interest:

Their voices will all be silenced from severe adverse events en rout to the Great Reset.

Their account has not posted since December 6th, 2022:

Some recent replies given their latest DEATHVAX™ mandate:

Noncompliance is vital, but the students are badly brainwashed:

Evil and illegal indeed:

Public Health is yet another social engineering reality inversion term a la healthcare, the Patriot Act, “Safe and Effective,” “Trust the Science,” and so on and so forth.

Because all vaccines are…

Because a “peaceful” culling is truly underway…

Remember: no “vaccine” no job is akin to no “vaccine” no eduction because no eduction for many means no job.

This is how the democidal technocrats capture the minds of the young, and transform them into lifelong genetically modified useful idiot slaves partaking in a mass ritual bio-suicide that will perfectly slot into the social credit score system that ensure life sentences in 15 Minute Cities where they will own nothing, not even their very lives, and they will be conned into believing that they are somehow happy.

What UC Santa Cruz should be promoting for seasonal flu health for their student body are nutraceuticals like VIR-X, which works as a powerful viral infection prophylaxis and immune support, as well as the Nobel Prize winning wonder drug Ivermectin, which now has 266 COVID-19 studies, 208 peer reviewed, 105 comparing treatment and control groups showing prevention and treatment of C19 symptoms, but there are no profits for their eugenicist partners-in-crime in these kinds of compounds, and anyhow good health is not so good for their stated depopulation agenda.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline