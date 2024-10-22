It has been incontrovertibly proven that both the legacy flu and Modified mRNA Covid-19 “vaccines” do absolutely nothing to prevent transmission, nor do they attenuate any symptoms; in other words, there is absolutely no benefit to subjecting oneself to these slow kill bioweapon injections, but there are in fact tremendous risks.
Even a Pfizer executive came out on the record and admitted that their C19 “vaccine” was never tested for transmission prevention because they always knew it could not prevent spread; in fact, all of BigPharma always knew that it is scientifically impossible to prevent transmission of any respiratory disease with any vaccine administered into the shoulder.
Longtime readers of this Substack appreciate just how deadly the PSYOP-19 “vaccines” really are, with data irrefutably showing incredible surges in all of the various severe adverse events caused by these poisons, not limited to the turbo cancer epidemic, unprecedented disability data, prion-based diseases, myocarditis, life expectancy, excess mortality, etc. & etc. & etc. — all of these datapoints exploded since the rollout of the deadly Modified mRNA platform.
And they always knew that the Modified mRNA platform was incredibly dangerous since it could never pass any single animal trial, and thus could never make it to human trials, other than during a manufactured “emergency” like the scamdemic, which ushered in the murderous fraud known as Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
The C19 “vaccines” not only did not prevent one from contracting Covid-19, but they transformed the “inoculated” into walking spike protein factories that were shedding, and thus spreading their VAIDS infections.
Of course, BigPharma wants to maximize this shedding phenomenon in order to maximize their profits by treating the plethora of side effects — since C19 “vaccine” uptake is currently under 2% and the entire vaccine schedule is being increasingly shunned by society as a whole — which is precisely why they are now rolling out self-replicating “vaccines,” commencing in Japan in an effort to poison humanity once and for all. So much for informed consent when everyone is transformed into “vaccine” factories pumping out spike proteins (SP2) and whatever other cytotoxic and carcinogenic proteins they can trick the highly immunocompromised and genetically modified bodies into producing.
Even the flu shot confers not even a scintilla of protection from the seasonal flu, but actually increases fivefold the risk of acute respiratory infections caused by a group of noninfluenza viruses, including coronaviruses.
Which brings us to the latest bioterror democide developments, this time back at the universities where young adults in the primes of the lives must be poisoned both ideologically and physically:
The infection fatality rate (IFR) for college students is essentially zero. Both the flu and Covid-19 “vaccines” are now deploying the deadly Modified mRNA platform. The faculty are working on behalf of the Intelligence Industrial Complex and the Medical Industrial Complex, whether they know it or not. To mandate in 2024 a 2019 “vaccine” for strains of Covid-19 that have long passed is criminal; in fact, to mandate any medical intervention is a crime against humanity.
University of Santa Cruz is no different than the majority of other higher education institutions in America: UC Santa Cruz is not only a radical Marxist indoctrination node, it is also a BigPharma and NIH captured disinformation center.
Public Health is yet another social engineering reality inversion term a la healthcare, the Patriot Act, “Safe and Effective,” “Trust the Science,” and so on and so forth.
Remember: no “vaccine” no job is akin to no “vaccine” no eduction because no eduction for many means no job.
This is how the democidal technocrats capture the minds of the young, and transform them into lifelong genetically modified useful idiot slaves partaking in a mass ritual bio-suicide that will perfectly slot into the social credit score system that ensure life sentences in 15 Minute Cities where they will own nothing, not even their very lives, and they will be conned into believing that they are somehow happy.
What UC Santa Cruz should be promoting for seasonal flu health for their student body are nutraceuticals like VIR-X, which works as a powerful viral infection prophylaxis and immune support, as well as the Nobel Prize winning wonder drug Ivermectin, which now has 266 COVID-19 studies, 208 peer reviewed, 105 comparing treatment and control groups showing prevention and treatment of C19 symptoms, but there are no profits for their eugenicist partners-in-crime in these kinds of compounds, and anyhow good health is not so good for their stated depopulation agenda.
My email to Anthony Fauci and co, sent in April 2023: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/the-biggest-crime-in-history.the-influenza-and-sars-cov-2-vaccine-scam.pdf
The biggest crime in history...the influenza and SARS-CoV-2 vaccine scam
For the attention of: David M. Morens, Jeffery K. Taubenberger, Anthony S. Fauci
David Morens, Jeffery Taubenberger and Anthony Fauci, you admit influenza and SARS-CoV-2 vaccine products are rubbish in your article Rethinking next-generation vaccines for coronaviruses, influenzaviruses, and other respiratory viruses. Cell Host & Microbe 31, 11 January 2023.
You say: "As of 2022, after more than 60 years of experience with influenza vaccines, very little improvement in vaccine prevention of infection has been noted. As pointed out decades ago, and still true today, the rates of effectiveness of our best approved influenza vaccines would be inadequate for licensure for most other vaccine-preventable diseases."
Really?!?!?! So what is this, just out and out fraud?
And now we've been inflicted with the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine racket, products you admit "elicit incomplete and short-lived protection against evolving virus variants that escape population immunity"...but you also say "the rapid development and deployment of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines has saved innumerable lives and helped to achieve early partial pandemic control".
Based upon what evidence do you make that fanciful claim for efficacy?!
How have you gotten away with this utter bullshit for so long?
Because the scientific and medical establishment is captured by the lucrative Church of Vaccination, and incapable of calling out the gross exploitation of mass populations of people with defective and unnecessary products!
How many billions of people, including children, have been misled into having these unnecessary and worse than useless medical interventions?
How many billions of dollars have been squandered on the influenza and SARS-CoV-2 vaccines scam?
And these unnecessary and worse than useless products have been mandated in many instances, mandated medical interventions trashing the legal and ethical obligation for voluntary informed consent. And the medical 'profession' went along with this travesty.
The imposition of these medical interventions, and the resulting medical, economic and social damage, is the biggest crime in history, and it's time for the perpetrators to be brought to account.
Sincerely
Elizabeth Hart
Independent researcher investigating vaccine products and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy
vaccinationispolitical.net
As I sit here at Cedar Sinai in LA ( another puppet of the Industrial Medical Complex) as well as a full on Marxist Institution I am forced to wear a mask in the surgical ‘areas’ however in the adherence to following the science ( the same science) that debunks the efficacy of masks the Kabuki Theater is alive and well. The useful idiots continue the charade. My favorite contradiction is the sign posted stating basically we must wear the chemical coated suffocation devices they hand out. While ( this is my favorite part of the BS) the reception enforcing the ‘mandate’ is wearing a purple faux diamond studded suffocation device. Which I might add is a known useless vanity suffocation device. But, the charade is alive and well as the sheep march towards the slaughter house. As a retired nurse my cold anger continues to reach hellish depths. As a society we are in grave trouble. I have written to the President of Cedars Sinai several times to call out his poor leadership. I know this will surprise you, he ignores my correspondence in his arrogance he doesn’t feel he has to defend his non compliance to ‘following’ the science! I want to scream there is no where to run or go as they have us by the short hairs. No mask no service if you are unfortunately have to enter the 21st Century concentration camp!