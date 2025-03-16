Just prior to the criminal FDA’s fraudulent approval of their Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the PSYOP-19 slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” this Substack was sounding the alarm about the escalation of the global eugenics depopulation program.

The Modified mRNA platform could not pass a single animal study due to how dangerous it was, and yet somehow these poisons were foisted on the world at the height of what can only be termed the scamdemic.

This Substack has been diligently chronicling the resulting VAIDS symptoms which every single genetically modified walking spike protein factory is, by varying degrees, afflicted with, and associated excess mortality surge.

Also covered was the horror show findings that the Modified mRNA “vaccine” was deliberately loaded with the highly carcinogenic SV40 promotor sequences.

And now we have additional proof that the SV40 was intentionally added to the “vaccines” as a kind of ticking time bomb bioweapon payload by both Pfizer and Moderna on behalf of their Intelligence Industrial Complex handlers, thus proving yet again that this whole PSYOP-19 program was an exercise in global bioterrorism:

And because it is no mere coincidence that both Pfizer and Moderna “contaminated” their “vaccines” with SV40 (what are the odds?), for additional context on exactly how collusive and intentional the global democide project has really been since before the deliberate release of the virus, here is ever more smoking gun evidence:

The rhetorical question is by now painfully obvious to anyone paying attention:

Now let us get to the latest turbo cancer data, which comes courtesy of a research study that the powers that be are desperate to prevent from ever getting published.

As per the aforementioned 100 fold contamination, we now know that the plasmid DNA fragments are anything but residual; in fact, with the correct testing we know that the SV40 is an integral ingredient in these “vaccines.”

Back in the USA, what we are experiencing in terms of our burgeoning turbo cancer outbreak is the latest 21.2% increase in cancer care expenditures, which represents an additional rise of $38 billion in annual healthcare costs; to wit:

These global turbo cancer trends will only continue to worsen over time, and all heavily “vaccinated” nations will be experiencing severe lifespan reductions across all demographics.

The only chance the “vaccinated” now have — irrespective if they feel “fine” — is to address the lifelong SV40 promotor sequence and spike protein damage by administering the following ‘holy grail’ cancer cure protocol prophylactically in undiagnosed cancers (assume you have it if you subjected yourself to these poisons, with the more boosters the greater the chances of diagnoses), and aggressively in diagnosed ongoing cases:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 2mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

The LIFESAVING WEEKEND FLASH SALE ends tonight, so please use code THRIVE20 to receive an additional 20% OFF on not just the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, but also on the miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the healthy sugar alternative FLAV-X!

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code THRIVE20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Sale ends tonight, March 16th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

Do NOT comply.

