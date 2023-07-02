Retired US Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor, a decorated combat veteran, author of five books, a PhD, and a Defense and Foreign Policy consultant, has been covering PSYOP-UKRAINE-INVASION with uncanny accuracy and insight.

Three days ago he appeared on the PBD Podcast, and made what may just be his most dystopian prediction to date:

I don't think we'll ever get to the 2024 election. I think things are going to implode in Washington before then. I think our economic Financial condition is fragile - it's going to come home to roost in ugly ways. Now I will tell you I don't know exactly how it will happen, but I think we're going to end up in a situation where we find out the banks are closed for two or three weeks, and nobody can get into them. I think we're going to run into something like that. I also think that the levels of violence and criminality in our cities is so high that it's going to spill over into other places in society. People that normally think they can live remote from the problem are now beginning to be touched by the problem. Then I look at this thing in Ukraine. I think Ukraine is going to lose catastrophically - it's going to be a complete collapse and that too is going to have an effect here at home because people are going to say, well, wait a minute everybody told us Ukraine was winning, everybody told us X Y and Z. I mean sort of the the Russian hoax on steroids. All of those things are going to come together or converge in some way that's going to prevent us from reaching you know the status quo. Oh. another election... Oh, another set of campaigns... And so forth...

The above quote starts at 1:51:30:

And when the One World Government that manufactured all of these very problems swoops in to offer their “solutions” upon the banks reopening and the power grid going back online, what will the populace that just went through yet another round of mass induced fear acquiesce to?

France is quite literally burning as a result of the globalists’ importation of replacement migration invaders. These weaponized “refugees” were relocated for the sole purpose of obliterating the status quo, and creating a permanent state of violent destabilization. At this rate France will never have another election again. And the only thing preventing this from happening in America is the 2nd Amendment, and so the “Biden” regime needs to manufacture another kind of event, or series of events (i.e. psyops), in order to disrupt the upcoming election.

We are now quite literally in the middle innings of the Great Reset.

When do We the People finally stop reacting to the various psyops, and start to push back hard with total nonviolent noncompliance?

Whatever they attempt to foist upon us next, do not get demoralized, do not get depressed, do not despair.

Good always defeats evil, in the end.

Do NOT comply.

