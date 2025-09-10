Charlie Kirk was assassinated earlier today during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

“A single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker. Police are investigating now, suspect in custody,” an alert from UVU said.

Similar to how President Trump was nearly murdered multiple times last year, except that this time the demented leftist hit his target:

Two days ago the CIA’s Mockingbird Media were normalizing this very outcome:

Matthew Dowd on MSNBC blamed Charlie Kirk for his own death:

[He is] constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech, aimed at certain groups. And I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which often then to hateful actions.

Meanwhile, the usual brainwashed leftist lunatics are openly celebrating:

This is sheer madness, and the MSM quislings along with their CIA handlers, and the various NPC useful idiots must be rounded up at once, or else America will quite literally go up in Cloward-Piven ne0-communist flames:

Let us hope against hope that this month of sick and senseless socially engineered carnage brings a newfound awareness about the true nature of what is being perpetrated against a dying nation that represents the last vestiges of a rapidly dwindling experiment in freedom:

Do NOT comply.

