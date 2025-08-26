If it were not bad enough that the highly carcinogenic SV40 promotor sequences that deliberately “contaminated” the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” such that they integrated into the recipients’ DNA…

…we now have irrefutable proof that fragments of synthetic mRNA vector cDNA are also integrating into the human genome; in other words, there are now multiple “vaccine” vector integrations into the human genome!

🛑 Breaking 🛑 Synthetic mRNA Proven to Fuse with Human DNA Early indications of integrated DNA events are gathering. Further investigation is continuing. Sequencing of tumor tissue from a vaccinated cancer case has delivered direct molecular proof that synthetic mRNA technology is fundamentally unsafe. ⚠️ A fragment of the Pfizer BNT162b2 expression vector was found integrated into human chromosome 19 (chr19:55,482,637–55,482,674). Case-specific observation of BLAST alignment to the Pfizer vector sequence. Further study underway. ⚠️ Classified as a chimeric fusion read: human DNA fused with a synthetic mRNA vector cDNA Confirmed by mapping quality and edit scores — not sequencing noise, not artifact. This is an indication of serious host genome failure. It demonstrates that synthetic mRNA is not inert, not transient, and not harmless. Instead, it can corrupt the genome through mechanisms such as insertional mutagenesis, gene disruption, chromosomal instability, and malignant progression. This discovery is not a warning sign to “study further,” to prove mRNA safety; it is mounting evidence that the technology itself is unsafe at the most fundamental biological level. ⚠️ The conclusion is unavoidable: synthetic mRNA platforms must be banned completely. No delay, no waiting for further studies, no speculation. The risk of genomic corruption is proven. The technology cannot be justified in medicine, science, or public health. Synthetic mRNA has crossed the line and is dangerous to humans and the environment. The only responsible path forward is a permanent end to its use. Source

Insertional mutagenesis and genomic integration are not bugs, but, rather, features of these depopulation injections.

The burgeoning VAIDS-induced turbo cancer epidemic as a function of multiple genetic integrations of highly carcinogenic ingredients, plus the spike protein factory effect of suppressing the p53 protein which is responsible for keeping cancers at bay means that this horror show is only going to get worse.

The only way to survive this bioterror culling of the human race is to prophylactically administer the following “vaccine” adverse event protocol at the lower doses, and at the higher dosing ranges for active turbo cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, MS, etc. & etc. & etc.

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

The first step in achieving justice is to become as healthy and as hard to kill as possible.

MASS ARRESTS NOW.

Do NOT comply.

