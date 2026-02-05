2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
shibumi's avatar
shibumi
2h

I know someone who is a tiny fish at Pfi$er. She won't believe any of this because "the source has an agenda," "the doctor is playing politics," "the doctor doesn't have the right credentials," "where are the clinical trials" and so on. It's sad.

Reply
Share
Thomas Marsh's avatar
Thomas Marsh
33m

NOW you know the reason the leftees banned this drug….imagine all the good that could have been realized if only Biden’s CDC/Faucci and the Biden FDA allowed US population the use of drug which were allowed in India…very successfully too…and ivermectin was one of them…also HCQ.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture