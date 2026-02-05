Cancer Surgeon Drops Ivermectin Bombshell
💥THE MASSIVE 25% OFF WEEKEND FLASH SALE CONTINUES!💥
The Nobel prize winning miracle drug Ivermectin works as an antiviral, anticancer, is part of a Lyme Disease cure protocol, and even reverses dementia, all while having a safety profile that is far superior to aspirin or any “vaccine” for that matter.
Cancer surgeon Dr. Kathleen Ruddy had the following to say about Ivermectin:
Cancer Surgeon: “Ivermectin Is SAFER Than a Sugar Pill” 👁️
“You’d have to take a lot to make yourself sick.”
Dr. Kathleen Ruddy has also observed multiple late-stage cancer patients make dramatic recoveries after taking ivermectin.
Ivermectin is also:
• A Nobel Prize-winning discovery (2015)
• Recognized, 2nd to penicillin, for having the greatest impact on human health
• Credited for bringing river blindness to the brink of elimination
• Used globally in HUMANS, with over 3.7 billion doses administered.
And this perfectly aligns with another recent article on Ivermectin's safety profile:
Additional information from the good doctor’s interview:
Can ivermectin treat cancer? Watch Dr. Kathleen Ruddy explain what happened after she observed late-stage cancer patients taking this “miracle drug.”
You know that drug that everyone called “horse dewormer”? It now turns out that it has multiple anti-cancer effects.
Cancer surgeon Dr. Kathleen Ruddy has seen several late-stage cancer patients make dramatic recoveries after taking ivermectin.
One patient had a grim future, and then something remarkable happened. This man had stage four prostate cancer and tried all the conventional protocols before doctors told him that there was nothing they could do.
Then, he started taking ivermectin...
Within six months, the metastatic lesions began to disappear, and in less than a year, “he was out dancing for four hours” three nights per week, according to Dr. Ruddy.
A similar scenario unfolded for another man named Eddie. He was also in bad shape.
Eddie was diagnosed with two unresectable esophageal tumors that surgeons wouldn’t go near. He was a smoker, couldn’t swallow, and had lost 40 pounds in a year and a half.
“Within a couple of weeks, he sounded stronger. He could swallow. He had gained six pounds. His voice was better,” reported Dr. Ruddy.
Several weeks later, Dr. Ruddy said to Eddie, “You need to get a scan.”
Guess what happened?
“We got the scan. No tumors. Gone. Gone. The problem was that he had sold his fishing boat. That was the biggest problem. He was getting better. His tumor was gone. Now he’s got to buy another fishing boat ... I was like, ‘Well, now, that’s interesting.’”
There was also a third case, explained Dr. Ruddy.
Click here to watch Dr. Ruddy describe it in detail in the full interview from The Epoch Times.
It would be highly advisable to not just administer ivermectin on its own, but, rather, to consider the most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure and prophylaxis in plain sight, that also heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:
The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week
Hydroxychloroquine (10mg/kg/day 7 days a week) - for prophylaxis one 200mg tablet once or twice per week
Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)
VIR-X immune support which also greatly increases the bioavailability of both Fenbendazole and Hydroxychloroquine (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
Please note that Hydroxychloroquine was recently added to this protocol, and for very good reason; to wit:
Do NOT comply.
THE MASSIVE 25% OFF WEEKEND FLASH SALE continues, so please use code MASSIVE25 to receive 25% off on the newest product Hydroxychloroquine, as well as ALL of the amazing lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!
THE MASSIVE 25% OFF WEEKEND FLASH SALE ends Sunday, February 8th (midnight eastern time), 2026.
Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code MASSIVE25 in the Use Coupon Code field.
Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.
Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health
I know someone who is a tiny fish at Pfi$er. She won't believe any of this because "the source has an agenda," "the doctor is playing politics," "the doctor doesn't have the right credentials," "where are the clinical trials" and so on. It's sad.
NOW you know the reason the leftees banned this drug….imagine all the good that could have been realized if only Biden’s CDC/Faucci and the Biden FDA allowed US population the use of drug which were allowed in India…very successfully too…and ivermectin was one of them…also HCQ.