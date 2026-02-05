The Nobel prize winning miracle drug Ivermectin works as an antiviral, anticancer, is part of a Lyme Disease cure protocol, and even reverses dementia, all while having a safety profile that is far superior to aspirin or any “vaccine” for that matter.

Cancer surgeon Dr. Kathleen Ruddy had the following to say about Ivermectin:

Cancer Surgeon: “Ivermectin Is SAFER Than a Sugar Pill” 👁️

“You’d have to take a lot to make yourself sick.”



Dr. Kathleen Ruddy has also observed multiple late-stage cancer patients make dramatic recoveries after taking ivermectin.



Ivermectin is also:

• A Nobel Prize-winning discovery (2015)

• Recognized, 2nd to penicillin, for having the greatest impact on human health

• Credited for bringing river blindness to the brink of elimination

• Used globally in HUMANS, with over 3.7 billion doses administered. Source

And this perfectly aligns with another recent article on Ivermectin's safety profile:

Additional information from the good doctor’s interview:

Can ivermectin treat cancer? Watch Dr. Kathleen Ruddy explain what happened after she observed late-stage cancer patients taking this “miracle drug.”

by The Vigilant Fox

You know that drug that everyone called “horse dewormer”? It now turns out that it has multiple anti-cancer effects.

Cancer surgeon Dr. Kathleen Ruddy has seen several late-stage cancer patients make dramatic recoveries after taking ivermectin.

One patient had a grim future, and then something remarkable happened. This man had stage four prostate cancer and tried all the conventional protocols before doctors told him that there was nothing they could do.

Then, he started taking ivermectin...

Within six months, the metastatic lesions began to disappear, and in less than a year, “he was out dancing for four hours” three nights per week, according to Dr. Ruddy.

A similar scenario unfolded for another man named Eddie. He was also in bad shape.

Eddie was diagnosed with two unresectable esophageal tumors that surgeons wouldn’t go near. He was a smoker, couldn’t swallow, and had lost 40 pounds in a year and a half.

“Within a couple of weeks, he sounded stronger. He could swallow. He had gained six pounds. His voice was better,” reported Dr. Ruddy.

Several weeks later, Dr. Ruddy said to Eddie, “You need to get a scan.”

Guess what happened?

“We got the scan. No tumors. Gone. Gone. The problem was that he had sold his fishing boat. That was the biggest problem. He was getting better. His tumor was gone. Now he’s got to buy another fishing boat ... I was like, ‘Well, now, that’s interesting.’”

There was also a third case, explained Dr. Ruddy.

Click here to watch Dr. Ruddy describe it in detail in the full interview from The Epoch Times.

It would be highly advisable to not just administer ivermectin on its own, but, rather, to consider the most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure and prophylaxis in plain sight, that also heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Please note that Hydroxychloroquine was recently added to this protocol, and for very good reason; to wit:

Do NOT comply.

