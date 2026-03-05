The following article is from a researcher that has reported on innumerable cancer case studies that went into full remission using an inexpensive repurposed compound known for its anti-cancer properties, but there is a far more comprehensive protocol that will be featured afterwards for an even broader range of ailments.

For many years this Substack has been writing about the parasitic nature of cancer…

Etc. & etc. & etc.

New Book by Ben Fen (William F. Supple, Jr., Ph.D.) out on March 3, 2026

by Ben Fen

Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer presents Case Reports of people who have treated their own cancers along with other articles to help understand how fenbendazole works to treat cancer. Previous articles covering other cancers are in the Archives link.

It is finally published and in the bookstores. Time seems to have slowed down these past few months in anticipation of today. The reviews that have been received so far are glowing and that is not only personally satisfying, it also bodes well for the widespread general audience reception of it. As I mentioned previously before starting the book I was 95% sure fenbendazole (as a result of publishing this Substack) was the real deal, what I uncovered during the research convinced me 100% that fenbendazole not only could cure many cancers but also prevent them as well. One reviewer of Cancer is a Parasite said she “wept” for her loved ones that needlessly suffered and died over the years because fenbendazole was unknown to them but then “cried tears of joy” for those that will escape the ravages of many cancers from this point on

For those of you that read the book (there is also a great audiobook), please let me know what you think. There are absolutely shocking discoveries in the book that can not be overstated that will crystalize all that is known, and all that was suppressed, about fenbendazole as a cure for cancer. If you buy it on Amazon, please post your reactions and review on Amazon. I think you can post comments on Amazon even if you obtained the book elsewhere. I would also ask that you comment here as well and as always, ask any questions that arise.

We are truly at a moment in time where a legitimate cure for cancer is about to enter the mainstream. The stars are aligned and the time is ripe for a real cure like fenbendazole. The ball is now in the court of the revamped Health and Human Services public health infrastructure. It is my hope that the shackles impeding progress from entrenched interests have been loosened enough to find the political will and courage to act in humanity’s best interests. It is truly a great time to be alive!

While we’re on the topic, the entrenched interests will not likely go down without a fight. As evidence of this my mother-in-law’s Case Report, along with two others from this Substack, that were published in the peer-reviewed oncology journal Case Reports in Oncology in 2025 by William Makis, Ilyes Baghli, Pierrick Martinez; Fenbendazole as an Anticancer Agent? A Case Series of Self-Administration in Three Patients. Case Reports in Oncology 18 December 2025; 18 (1): 856–863. https://doi.org/10.1159/000546362, were attacked by pharma controlled stooges. One of the authors told me that after a thorough and complete review of the scientific and clinical facts in the paper could not justify retracting the paper, that the Editor of the journal cited “undeclared financial conflict of interest” against Dr. Makis because he saves cancer patients using off-patent, inexpensive, safe and effective fenbendazole as justification to retract the paper.

The next few months should be quite a show as entrenched interests representing Big Cancer do everything in their power to subvert fenbendazole. Any of these predictable and transparent actions will further checkmate Big Cancer into indefensible positions more than the book, Cancer is a Parasite already has.

While we are on the subject of it’s great being alive I just want to state for the record that I am very happy with all aspects of my life, have never nor would ever consider harming myself or anyone else for that matter. I am happy, content with all aspects of my life and simply at the top of my game now.

Here is the link to the book at Amazon Cancer is a Parasite

Because the burgeoning turbo cancer epidemic is about to get far worse thanks to the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” inducing society-wide VAIDS and the ubiquity of deadly chemicals like glyphosate poisoning the food supply, the need for truly effective cures has never been more urgent.

But as readers of this Substack have known for many years now, the following treatment approach may represent the most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight that also treats Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

And here is additional information on why Hydroxychloroquine was also added to this protocol as a most viable anticancer compound for maximum synergy:

There is absolutely no need to be tortured by legacy cancer treatments, and ultimately no need to succumb to any oncologist ever again…

Do NOT comply.

