Readers of this Substack have long known about the VAIDS-induced turbo cancer epidemic…

…and readers of this Substack know about the genetic disruption, more at permanent trans-generational gene modification…

...and now we have yet another horror-show research study confirming just how deadly the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” really are; to wit:

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In a groundbreaking landmark study titled “Synthetic mRNA Vaccines and Transcriptomic Dysregulation: Evidence from New-Onset Adverse Events and Cancers Post-Vaccination”—just uploaded to Preprints.org—we discovered that COVID-19 mRNA injections can trigger profound, long-lasting genetic dysregulation in individuals who develop new-onset adverse events or cancer following vaccination.

The study was conducted by scientists from Neo7Bioscience (Dr. John Catanzaro, Dr. Natalia von Ranke, Dr. Wei Zhang, Dr. Philipp Anokin), the University of North Texas (Dr. Danyang Shao, Dr. Ahmad Bereimipour, Minh Vu), the McCullough Foundation (Dr. Peter McCullough and Nicolas Hulscher) and Medicinal Genomics (Kevin McKernan).

Using high-resolution RNA sequencing of blood samples and differential gene expression analysis, we found that COVID-19 “vaccines” severely disrupted the expression of thousands of genes—inducing mitochondrial failure, immune system reprogramming, and oncogenic activation that persisted for months to years after injection.

METHODS

The study analyzed whole blood RNA profiles from:

3 patients with new-onset adverse events (neurological, cardiovascular, chronic fatigue) following mRNA vaccination

7 patients newly diagnosed with cancer post-mRNA vaccination

803 healthy controls

Key tools and analyses:

Bulk RNA sequencing (Illumina NextSeq) of patient blood samples

DESeq2 for differential gene expression analysis

Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA) to identify disrupted biological pathways

STRING + Cytoscape to visualize protein-protein interaction (PPI) networks of dysregulated genes

FINDINGS

mRNA Vaccines Trigger Transcriptomic Chaos

Both vaccine injured groups showed massive gene dysregulation compared to healthy controls—hundreds of genes up- or down-regulated, especially in pathways tied to:

Mitochondrial dysfunction

Protein folding and degradation stress (proteasome pathways)

Ribosomal overload and nonsense-mediated decay (NMD)

Chronic systemic inflammation

Oncogenic activation (MYC) and tumor suppressor suppression (p53, KRAS)

Shared Hallmarks in Both Groups

Mitochondrial Dysfunction & Oxidative Stress

Complex I disruptions and ROS overproduction—core features of chronic fatigue and neurodegeneration.

Ribosomal Stress & Translational Overdrive

Synthetic mRNA with modified bases (N1-methylpseudouridine) appears to trigger ribosomal overload, translation errors, and RNA surveillance activation. These stress signatures are also consistent with host responses to foreign genetic material, and may reflect reverse transcription of mRNA via endogenous LINE-1 activity, residual plasmid DNA, or vector-derived promoter activity—raising the possibility of persistent transcription or genomic integration.

Proteasome Activation

Likely due to spike protein persistence and accumulation of misfolded proteins.

Endothelial Dysfunction & Coagulopathy

Genes regulating angiogenesis and coagulation were downregulated—mirroring thrombotic complications post-vaccination.

Oncogenic Signals

Activation of MYC, suppression of p53 and KRAS inhibitors, setting the stage for tumor growth.

Cancer Group Shows Additional Red Flags

Genomic Instability & Epigenetic Reprogramming

Strong upregulation of genes linked to chromatin remodeling, DNA methylation, and nucleosome displacement—hallmarks of early tumorigenesis.

Hyperactivation of Type I Interferon and Toll-like Receptor (TLR) Pathways

Persistent immune system stimulation via TLRs, IRFs, and JAK-STAT—common in both chronic inflammation and cancer immune escape.

ACE2 Downregulation

Both groups showed severe suppression of ACE2, activating the Ang II → AT1R → NF-κB/MAPK cascade—a known tumor-promoting and inflammatory loop.

To our knowledge, this is the first study to show long-term genetic disruption in individuals harmed by the COVID-19 mRNA injections.

These findings strongly suggest:

mRNA vaccines can induce gene expression profiles consistent with tumor formation and chronic disease

mRNA-vaccinated individuals may be at heightened risk of cancer, immune dysfunction, and inflammatory disorders

The synthetic mRNA and long-lasting spike protein appear to create sustained cellular stress that disrupts normal genetic regulation

Signatures suggest potential reverse transcription of vaccine mRNA and persistence of plasmid DNA—raising concern for long-term transcriptional interference or possible genomic integration

The NWO globopedo cabal that controls the very same Intelligence-Industrial Complex that owns the majority of C19 “vaccine” patents (i.e. DOD and Pentagon) always knew there would be a broad range of adverse events from these poison injections. They released their gain of function virus in order to justify the real bioweapon payload in these EUA “vaccines.”

Not only do these “vaccines” transform the recipients into walking spike protein factories which causes clotting and organ damage, but by inducing indefinite endogenous spike protein production that directly represses the “guardian of the genome” p53 protein that is directly responsible for suppressing cancer, combined with the gene altering and highly carcinogenic SV40 promotor sequences, these jabs all but guarantee a worsening turbo cancer epidemic and excess mortality trend over time.

In other words, Modified mRNA “vaccines” not only radically alter human gene expression, but they also inflict organ damage via the ACE2 receptors, induce prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, interfere with the p53 protein, effect permanent states of inflammation, and are nothing more than eugenics injections that are an integral component of the global Great Depopulation project.

But there is hope.

Much of the damage can be reversed, and conditions like cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, mood disorders, spike protein attenuation, inflammatory disorders, and a broad range of “vaccine” adverse events may be treated and even cured with the following:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Do NOT comply.

