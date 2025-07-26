2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

shibumi
1h

"They are getting cancer from C0VID"

"They missed their cancer screenings"

"They weren't able to get in to see their doctor"

"I'm fine."

1 reply
Alice
1h

Someone I know in their late 50s was just diagnosed with two blood cancers, which they told him happens to less than 1% of the population, and one of the cancers is generally only found in people 60 or older. This individual has taken a covid shot every fall and 3 in 2021. I know he’ll go get another one in a few months to ‘protect’ himself along with whatever RSV, flu and pneumonia shots they push.

