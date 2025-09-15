This is a critically important update to the following pair of articles…

…whereby we now have even more irrefutable evidence that the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” permanently alter the human genome, and at the end of this article a treatment protocol will be featured that may attenuate and even cure these VAIDS adverse events:

🚨 BREAKING STUDY: First Direct Evidence of mRNA "Vaccine" Genomic Integration Identified in Stage IV Cancer Patient We found a vaccine DNA plasmid–derived Spike gene sequence integrated into chromosome 19 with PERFECT 20/20 bp identity — accompanied by widespread genomic dysfunction ⬇️ We describe a previously healthy 31-year-old woman who developed rapidly progressive stage IV bladder cancer within 12 months of completing a three-dose Moderna mRNA injection series. Bladder cancer is exceedingly rare in young women, and such aggressive presentations are almost unheard of. To investigate, we performed comprehensive multi-omic profiling, including plasma-derived circulating tumor DNA, whole-blood RNA, and urine exosome proteomics. What we uncovered was striking: ⚠️ DIRECT GENOMIC INTEGRATION EVENT: Within circulating tumor DNA, a host–vector chimeric read mapped to chr19:55,482,637–55,482,674 (GRCh38), in cytoband 19q13.42, positioned ~367 kb downstream of the canonical AAVS1 safe harbor and ~158 kb upstream of ZNF580 at the proximal edge of the zinc-finger (ZNF) gene cluster. This sequence aligned with perfect 20/20 bp identity to a segment (bases 5905–5924) within the Spike open reading frame (ORF) coding region (bases 3674–7480) of the Pfizer BNT162b2 DNA plasmid reference (GenBank accession OR134577.1). Although the patient received only Moderna injections, the sequence aligned to Pfizer’s published BNT162b2 plasmid reference because Moderna has never deposited its proprietary plasmid in NCBI. Crucially, both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines encode the same prefusion-stabilized SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and therefore share identical stretches of nucleotide sequence within the Spike ORF coding region. It is within one of these conserved regions that the integration was captured, producing the perfect 20/20 bp match to the Pfizer reference. The probability of a random 20-base sequence perfectly matching a predefined target is ~1 in a trillion. This makes accidental artifact virtually impossible. Multi-omics profiling revealed: – Oncogene activation (KRAS, NRAS, MAPK1, PIK3CA, CHD4, SF3B1) – DNA repair collapse (ATM, MSH2) → genomic instability – Transcriptomic chaos across plasma, blood, and urine The convergence of (i) close temporal proximity to vaccination, (ii) genomic integration of a vaccine plasmid–derived spike gene fragment, and (iii) consistent transcriptomic and proteomic instability across biospecimens represents a highly unusual and biologically plausible pattern. These findings demand urgent genomic surveillance, orthogonal validation with long-read sequencing, and large-scale cohort studies to fully assess the genomic and oncologic risks of synthetic mRNA technology. This evidence compels the immediate withdrawal of all COVID-19 mRNA products from the market. Humanity now confronts the unprecedented threat of vaccine-induced genomic disruption—a danger too great to ignore. Source

Full article: Genomic Integration and Molecular Dysregulation in Aggressive Stage IV Bladder Cancer Following COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination

Readers of this Substack appreciate that in order to attenuate and treat the various VAIDS symptoms from turbo cancers to Alzheimer’s to mood disorders to Parkinson’s and so on and so forth, the following synergistic approach may be administered:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Even with plasmid genomic integration there is now hope to keep the symptoms at bay and potentially reverse the various adverse events.

Do NOT comply.

