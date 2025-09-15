2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dean B's avatar
Dean B
2h

I was searching for an old friend online only to find his Obituary. We both worked together at Jewel-Osco which is a grocery drug chain back in the day. I went to school with his sister and reached out to her to find out what happened. She said he went to the doctor believing he had a bladder infection but it turned out to be cancer. She said from date of diagnosis he was gone in little more than two weeks. The family believed that it might be handling produce with pesticides for over 30 years. I asked her if he got the Covid vaccines and she said of course. I just talked a bit about the old times and gave my condolences.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
FinemRespice's avatar
FinemRespice
2h

Ahh, the old days when we only had to worry about VD transmission...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture