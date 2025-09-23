This Substack has been exposing the PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE scam for many years now…

…and so it was very positive news indeed when President Trump eviscerated this peaceful culling scam earlier today:

Global warming. Not happening. You know, it used to be global cooling. You look back years ago at the 1920s and the 1930s they said, “global cooling will kill the world. We have to do something.” Then they said, “global warming will kill the world,” but then it started getting cooler so they just called it “climate change.” It’s “climate change.” Higher or lower or whatever the hell happens, it’s “climate change.” It’s it's the greatest con-job ever perpetrated on the world.

And yes, all the predictions have always been wrong:

And then President Trump went after the NWO globopedo eugenicists controlled United Nations, and their global Cloward-Piven program:

The United Nations is funding an assault on Western countries and their borders... The UN is supposed to stop invasions, not create them, and not finance them.

Because the UN’s Agenda 2030 is the world’s ultimate Great Reset problem, along with their global “health” node in the murderous World Health Organization:

After yesterday’s disastrous autism press conference, it is incredibly encouraging to see President Trump decimate the most dangerous entities on the planet, and their various psyops for the entire world to see in plain sight.

And because CO2 is the gas of life…

…with the real reason behind this anti-human terraforming agenda something far more sinister than meets the eye, and hiding just below the surface:

Do NOT comply.

