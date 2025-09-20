2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
6h

The globalists agenda is failing, let it fail. It's failing because enough of the population is now sufficiently awake to make a choice to refuse to go along with it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Bob's avatar
Bob
5h

There was a country, Vietnam, who just closed millions of bank accounts because the people didnt provide biometrics, a digital ID

In the Philippines last year they were making digital ID's a requirement, ALL citizens had to get one. So any time they need anything they require a digital ID

This is in a lot of countries you dont hear about

It is easy to say DONT get a digital ID

To get social security in the states you have to get one of the digital ID logins or you are NOT going to access your account

US Veterans affairs is the same way, you need a digital ID to login

Military is digital ID and anything after your service is digital ID

There is NO opting out for, going to assume here, for the majority of the people in the USA.

Banks are requiring it, your passport is digital now, state drivers licenses are real ID

Flock cameras everywhere now scanning you and your family as you drive, bicycle, walk on the sidewalk, it is in a lot of places here in the states

Opting out is easy to say

Not practical anymore

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture