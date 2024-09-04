This Substack has been exposing the whole Green Agenda “climate change” scam for quite some time now…

The below chart should in a sane world put an end to all “climate change” arguments.

This Substack has written extensively on the PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE program; to wit:

…not that anyone with half-decent critical thinking skills requires an iota of additional evidence that PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE is nothing more than a monumental global tax theft and money laundering grift as well as the UN 2030 Agenda scheme to starve the planet into mass depopulation, here is Craig Kelly, former member of the Australian Parliament dropping massive truth bombs from a recent study:

REJOICE - IT’S OVER - CLIMATE ALARMISM HAS BEEN DEBUNKED.

A new just published paper is wonderful news for mankind, climate alarmism has been debunked.

✅ All the trillions of dollars that were ear-marked to spend on big batteries, high voltage transmissions lines, and wind turbines can now be diverted into health, improved living standards and eliminating poverty.

✅ Legions of climate grifters can now spend their time in productive endeavours.

✅ We won’t have to kill thousands of koalas by destroying their native habitat constructing wind turbines.

✅ The little children will no longer have to be scared.

For this new peer-reviewed published study concludes;

The global SST (Sea surface temperature) has been the main determinant of annual increases in atmospheric CO2 concentrations since 1959.

No human impact was observed.

This result indicates that human efforts to curb CO2 emissions have been, at least in the past, meaningless.

Moreover, the theory that modern global warming and climate change are caused by human-emitted CO2 is also wrong, irrelevantly to the credibility of the story that modern warming and climate change are occurring more dramatically than those in the past.

https://scienceofclimatechange.org/wp-content/uploads/SCC-Ato-Multivariate-Analysis-Vol.4.2.pdf…

The entire climate scare campaign is first and foremost underpinned by the theory that man’s use of fossil fuels is causing C02 levels in the atmosphere to increase.

Secondly, this increase in Co2 is not natural and is causing an increase bad weather.

And thirdly, by stopping generating energy from coal, oil & gas, we can stop C02 levels from increasing and stop increases in bad weather.

However, this new study finds that increases in CO2 levels are not caused by man’s activities, but by natural increases in sea surface temperatures. ThIs makes sense as man’s activities (37 gigatons of CO2) only account for 3% of the total CO2 emissions into the atmosphere, compared to ~330 gigatons from oceanic sources and ~ 440 gigatons from terrestrial sources - and the CO2 emitted from the oceans varies depending upon sea surfaces temperatures.

The study found that variations in sea surfaces temperatures is what is driving CO2 increases

For example in 1992, the world experienced a global cooling snap caused by the Mount Pinatubo eruption, and in 1992 the atmospheric CO2 concentration only increased 0.49 ppm.

In contrast, in 1998 an El Niño warmed the world, the CO2 concentration increased 2.97 ppm.

So between 1992 and 1998 there was a six fold difference in the increase in C02 concentrations (0.49ppm to 2.97ppm).

However, emissions from 1992 (23.4 gigatons) and 1998 (25.3 gigatons) differed by only 8%.

So the science is in. The alarmism can end.

However, we need to understand that the climate change movement is a brainwashed cult, held together by a strongly held quasi religious belief, not to mention the grifters making millions from perpetuating the alarmism -

And like those that injected themselves with a 4th, 5th & 6th covid "booster" they will bury their heads in the sand and deny science and want to continue with the destructive insanity of Net Zero.

