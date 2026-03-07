🚨BREAKING: Peer-Reviewed Study Finds mRNA “Vaccines” Are GENE-ALTERING Technologies
For many years this Substack has been warning that the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” not only transform recipients into walking spike protein factories, but, also, genetically modify the humans that were subjected to these deliberately contaminated SV40 promotor sequence depopulation injections…
…and BigPharma along with their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers had irrefutable evidence decades ago that this “vaccine” platform was deadly, and could never ever make it past animal trials, which is precisely why the criminal and captured FDA were ordered to issue their fraudulent “emergency” use authorization (EUA) despite knowing full well that this technology was neither safe nor effective…
…which brings us to the latest horrific proof that anyone poisoned by the Modified mRNA platform of DEATHVAX™ has been permanently genetically modified:
🚨 BREAKING: Peer-Reviewed Study Finds mRNA “Vaccines” Are GENE-ALTERING Technologies
We found mRNA gene-transfer shots fundamentally REPROGRAM human gene expression across multiple biological systems — warranting IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION of the ENTIRE mRNA platform.
Our newly published peer-reviewed paper in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons presents compelling evidence that mRNA vaccines operate through a gene-altering mechanism of action — fundamentally reprogramming human biology:
(1) Transcriptomic Reprogramming:
mRNA injections alter how human genes are switched on and off across critical cellular systems controlling metabolism, protein regulation, and stress responses.
(2) Persistent Proteomic Alterations:
Hundreds of circulating proteins remain altered for months after injection, demonstrating prolonged systemic biological effects.
(3) Genomic Integration Signals:
Multi-omic molecular analysis detected a host–vector chimeric sequence involving vaccine genetic material within human tumor DNA — suggesting a possible genomic integration event.
This means the issue is no longer limited to COVID shots. The same mRNA platform is rapidly being deployed for:
• cancer injections
• influenza injections
• RSV injections
• personalized mRNA therapeutics
• self-amplifying RNA platforms
This dangerous gene-transfer platform was rolled out to BILLIONS of people without molecular surveillance, genomic monitoring, or biological circuit breakers capable of stopping aberrant gene expression.
Immediate and comprehensive suspension of mRNA injections for human use is therefore required.
This 2026 study titled, Gene Expression Alterations Induced by mRNA Vaccines, concluded in no uncertain terms:
Multi-omic evidence now unequivocally establishes that mRNA technologies operate through a gene-altering mechanism of action, driving coordinated transcriptional and proteomic reprogramming that extends far beyond conventional inflammation-based paradigms. Human data demonstrate persistent findings that indicate ongoing biological injury rather than transient, self-limited effects. Under these conditions, continued deployment constitutes an ethical breach, a failure of public-health duty, and a direct violation of the precautionary principle, which requires protective action when credible evidence indicates serious or potentially irreversible harm, even in the absence of complete mechanistic certainty. The burden of proving safety rests with the technology, not the exposed population. Absent mandatory molecular surveillance, enforceable safety gates, and embedded biological circuit breakers to halt aberrant gene expression, platforms such as mRNA vaccines remain inherently dangerous to humans. Immediate and comprehensive suspension of human use is therefore required.
Even at the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic researchers already knew all of this, with a 2021 study titled, Comprehensive investigations revealed consistent pathophysiological alterations after vaccination with COVID-19 vaccines, also having established equally terrifying immune cell subtype-specific gene expression changes; to wit:
Given that clusters of genes changed their expression dramatically among all major cell types, we hypothesized that there might be some transcription factors serving as master regulators leading to immunological alterations.
[…]
This is a comprehensive investigation of the pathophysiological changes, including detailed immunological alterations in people after COVID-19 vaccination. Results indicated that vaccination, in addition to stimulating the generation of neutralizing antibodies, also influenced various health indicators including those related to diabetes, renal dysfunction, cholesterol metabolism, coagulation problems, electrolyte imbalance, in a way as if the volunteers experienced an infection. scRNA-seq of PBMCs from volunteers before and after vaccination revealed dramatic changes in immune cell gene expression, not only echoing some of the clinical laboratory measures but also suggestive of increased NF-κB-related inflammatory responses, which turned out to be mainly taking place in classical monocytes. Vaccination also increased classical monocyte contents. Moreover, the gene set positively contributing to MVS scores, also known to be associated with severe symptom development, was highly expressed in monocytes. Type I interferon (IFN-α/β) responses, supposedly beneficial against COVID-19, were downregulated after vaccination. In addition, the negative MVS genes were highly expressed in lymphocytes (T, B, and NK cells), yet showed reduced expression after vaccination. Together, these data suggested that after vaccination, at least by day 28, other than generation of neutralizing antibodies, people’s immune systems, including those of lymphocytes and monocytes, were perhaps in a more vulnerable state.
Every single day these Modified mRNA “vaccines” remain on the market represents a major fail for both MAGA and MAHA, and every single day that any person has access to these depopulation injections further proves that we are in the midst of an ongoing mass democide program, which may also be termed as a crimes against humanity mass extermination campaign.
The only hope that the “vaccinated” and those shed upon now have is to deploy a prophylaxis approach prior to their VAIDS symptoms being expressed in the various inevitable severe adverse events like turbo cancers, as well as Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu which post “vaccination” and shedding could be far more devastating to inflamed and ravaged immune systems:
The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week
Hydroxychloroquine (10mg/kg/day 7 days a week) - for prophylaxis one 200mg tablet once or twice per week
Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)
VIR-X immune support which also greatly increases the bioavailability of both Fenbendazole and Hydroxychloroquine (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
Do NOT comply.
These diabolical mRNA transfection bioweapons MUST be recalled and the inherently dangerous and deadly mRNA transfection platform MUST be banned.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will hold its next meeting on March 18 and 19 at the CDC in Atlanta.
This ACIP panel is actively encouraging comments, either orally during the meeting or submitted in writing in advance. Among the topics on the agenda is COVID-19 "vaccine" injury.
Written comments on Docket CDC-2026-0199 must be submitted by March 12:
https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/CDC-2026-0199-0001
* All submissions received must include the Agency name and docket number. *
Requests to comment orally must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 12:
https://www.cdc.gov/acip/meetings/index.html#:~:text=How%20to%20request%20to%20make%20an%20oral%20public%20comment
Here's the written comment that I submitted:
ACIP Secretariat, ACIP Meeting, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Docket No. CDC-2026-0199.
The COVID modified mRNA-LNP genetic shots must be recalled.
The mRNA transfection platform itself is irreparably flawed & inherently dangerous and the platform itself IS the primary problem.
The mechanism of action (using mRNA instructions to turn one’s own cells into foreign non-self “spike protein factories”) IS the primary mechanism of harm. This triggers an immune system attack response, starting with the Killer T-Lymphocyte cells which will target & destroy one's formerly healthy cells, ANYWHERE in the body, that are now expressing non-self proteins...starting a cascade of damage at the deepest biological/cellular level.
Due to the systemic biodistribution properties of the (toxic & inflammatory) lipid nanoparticles, the encased (designed to be long-lasting) n1-methyl pseudouridine modified mRNA can go anywhere in the body, including crossing the blood-brain & placental barriers. The LNP "delivery vehicles" traveled to different parts of the body in different people.
Expressing any foreign non-self protein is fatal to the cell doing the expressing. Some people will express lots of foreign proteins in vulnerable locations. Others express less in less vulnerable areas.
The location of expression defines the adverse event: if you get foreign protein expression in your heart cells, you could get myocarditis & experience cardiac arrest; if in your brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system, you could get one or more of a variety of neurological conditions; if in your eye, possible blindness; if in your ovaries, possible infertility; if in the placenta, possible miscarriage, stillbirth, or birth defects; if in the endothelial cells that line your blood vessels, possible vascular &/or microvascular injuries like clots/microclots or the long white fibrous clots, leading to strokes, heart attacks, or pulmonary embolisms…
If the expression of foreign proteins is in your own immune cells, you could experience immune dysfunction, dysregulation, & suppression including repeated infections, immune tolerance of a pathogenic foreign protein due to antibody subclass switch to IgG4 & increased IgG4-related diseases, T cell exhaustion, interference with & suppression of innate immunity, persistent systemic inflammation, dysregulation of toll-like receptors and reduced cancer surveillance or the suppression of tumor-suppressing immune system activities & cell-signaling (increasing your risk of fast-growing and aggressive cancers). And more…
Pathology reports, including from autopsies, have revealed & confirmed the Killer T Lymphocyte infiltration & destruction of cells, oftentimes in vital organs.
These modified mRNA-LNP genetic transfection shots never would have passed proper safety studies required for gene therapy products. Safety studies (including biodistribution, immunogenicity, immunotoxicity, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, shedding, long-term effects, & more) that were bypassed because of the mislabeling as “vaccines”. (And because of the EUA & “countermeasure” designations under the Project BioShield Act & PREP Act).
The danger is NOT limited to just getting more COVID “boosters”. ANY mRNA gene “therapy” product that transfects your cells & instructs those cells to produce non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) will trigger an immune system attack response against your own cells & tissues. This makes EVERY mRNA-based transfection product harmful by design.
This immune response to one's own cells being instructed to express non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) triggers autoimmune responses, & then T-cell exhaustion & immune system dysfunction, regardless of whether or not the foreign protein is toxic itself.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDFUymH-9W8
https://entwine.substack.com/p/the-platform-is-deadly
https://robertchandler.substack.com/p/vaccinated-dead-kruger-lang-morz
https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1981375686251069797
https://johncatanzaro.substack.com/p/the-profound-risks-of-gene-transfer
The immune dysfunction & collapse that has manifested in an unprecedented number of people worldwide, accompanied by surges in autoimmune conditions, chronic infections, cancers, & cardiometabolic disease is unfortunately very real, no matter how much some want to deny what is happening.
This is not speculation. This is measurable — in lymphocyte counts, antibody profiles, T-cell exhaustion markers, & verified clinical outcomes, including deaths.
AND shedding from the mRNA transfection shots IS an extremely serious concern, with some people being affected more than others.
https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/what-we-now-know-about-covid-vaccine
https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/shedding-of-covid-mrna-vaccine-components
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-study-pfizer-mrna-found
https://www.reddit.com/r/NEWSPOLITICS7/comments/1rmz6u1/us_approves_151m_emergency_arms_sale_to_israel/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=s32gt5x&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button