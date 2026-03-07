For many years this Substack has been warning that the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” not only transform recipients into walking spike protein factories, but, also, genetically modify the humans that were subjected to these deliberately contaminated SV40 promotor sequence depopulation injections…

…and BigPharma along with their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers had irrefutable evidence decades ago that this “vaccine” platform was deadly, and could never ever make it past animal trials, which is precisely why the criminal and captured FDA were ordered to issue their fraudulent “emergency” use authorization (EUA) despite knowing full well that this technology was neither safe nor effective…

…which brings us to the latest horrific proof that anyone poisoned by the Modified mRNA platform of DEATHVAX™ has been permanently genetically modified:

🚨 BREAKING: Peer-Reviewed Study Finds mRNA “Vaccines” Are GENE-ALTERING Technologies



We found mRNA gene-transfer shots fundamentally REPROGRAM human gene expression across multiple biological systems — warranting IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION of the ENTIRE mRNA platform.



Our newly published peer-reviewed paper in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons presents compelling evidence that mRNA vaccines operate through a gene-altering mechanism of action — fundamentally reprogramming human biology:



(1) Transcriptomic Reprogramming:

mRNA injections alter how human genes are switched on and off across critical cellular systems controlling metabolism, protein regulation, and stress responses.



(2) Persistent Proteomic Alterations:

Hundreds of circulating proteins remain altered for months after injection, demonstrating prolonged systemic biological effects.



(3) Genomic Integration Signals:

Multi-omic molecular analysis detected a host–vector chimeric sequence involving vaccine genetic material within human tumor DNA — suggesting a possible genomic integration event.



This means the issue is no longer limited to COVID shots. The same mRNA platform is rapidly being deployed for:



• cancer injections

• influenza injections

• RSV injections

• personalized mRNA therapeutics

• self-amplifying RNA platforms



This dangerous gene-transfer platform was rolled out to BILLIONS of people without molecular surveillance, genomic monitoring, or biological circuit breakers capable of stopping aberrant gene expression.



Immediate and comprehensive suspension of mRNA injections for human use is therefore required. Source

This 2026 study titled, Gene Expression Alterations Induced by mRNA Vaccines, concluded in no uncertain terms:

Multi-omic evidence now unequivocally establishes that mRNA technologies operate through a gene-altering mechanism of action, driving coordinated transcriptional and proteomic reprogramming that extends far beyond conventional inflammation-based paradigms. Human data demonstrate persistent findings that indicate ongoing biological injury rather than transient, self-limited effects. Under these conditions, continued deployment constitutes an ethical breach, a failure of public-health duty, and a direct violation of the precautionary principle, which requires protective action when credible evidence indicates serious or potentially irreversible harm, even in the absence of complete mechanistic certainty. The burden of proving safety rests with the technology, not the exposed population. Absent mandatory molecular surveillance, enforceable safety gates, and embedded biological circuit breakers to halt aberrant gene expression, platforms such as mRNA vaccines remain inherently dangerous to humans. Immediate and comprehensive suspension of human use is therefore required.

Even at the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic researchers already knew all of this, with a 2021 study titled, Comprehensive investigations revealed consistent pathophysiological alterations after vaccination with COVID-19 vaccines, also having established equally terrifying immune cell subtype-specific gene expression changes; to wit:

Given that clusters of genes changed their expression dramatically among all major cell types, we hypothesized that there might be some transcription factors serving as master regulators leading to immunological alterations. […] This is a comprehensive investigation of the pathophysiological changes, including detailed immunological alterations in people after COVID-19 vaccination. Results indicated that vaccination, in addition to stimulating the generation of neutralizing antibodies, also influenced various health indicators including those related to diabetes, renal dysfunction, cholesterol metabolism, coagulation problems, electrolyte imbalance, in a way as if the volunteers experienced an infection. scRNA-seq of PBMCs from volunteers before and after vaccination revealed dramatic changes in immune cell gene expression, not only echoing some of the clinical laboratory measures but also suggestive of increased NF-κB-related inflammatory responses, which turned out to be mainly taking place in classical monocytes. Vaccination also increased classical monocyte contents. Moreover, the gene set positively contributing to MVS scores, also known to be associated with severe symptom development, was highly expressed in monocytes. Type I interferon (IFN-α/β) responses, supposedly beneficial against COVID-19, were downregulated after vaccination. In addition, the negative MVS genes were highly expressed in lymphocytes (T, B, and NK cells), yet showed reduced expression after vaccination. Together, these data suggested that after vaccination, at least by day 28, other than generation of neutralizing antibodies, people’s immune systems, including those of lymphocytes and monocytes, were perhaps in a more vulnerable state. Fig. 5 Identification of master regulons and their regulatory networks before and after vaccination. a Visualization for the “similarity-structureassociating” metacells on the original scRNA-seq data. Metacells were color-coded according to their cell-type annotations. The original scRNA-seq data were color-coded “blue” and “orange” to represent samples “before” and “after” vaccination, respectively. b Top panels: rank of regulons in samples before (left) and after (right) vaccination, based on Regulon Specificity Score (RSS). Bottom panels: heatmap of top-ranked regulon activities before (blue) and after (orange) vaccination based on AUCell scores. Names of the regulons are color (blue/orange) and number coded (1–8). c Network of regulons and their target genes. The table below indicated the proportion of genes within the regulons which were up- or downregulated after vaccination. d Gene functional annotation and related genes before (blue) and after (orange) vaccination. e Schematic overview of the experiment. f After treatment with IFN-α/β, PBMCs from volunteers after vaccination had reduced expression of genes associated with type I interferon responses as compared to those before vaccination. Paired Wilcoxon test was used. *P ≤ 0.05, n = 6.

Every single day these Modified mRNA “vaccines” remain on the market represents a major fail for both MAGA and MAHA, and every single day that any person has access to these depopulation injections further proves that we are in the midst of an ongoing mass democide program, which may also be termed as a crimes against humanity mass extermination campaign.

The only hope that the “vaccinated” and those shed upon now have is to deploy a prophylaxis approach prior to their VAIDS symptoms being expressed in the various inevitable severe adverse events like turbo cancers, as well as Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu which post “vaccination” and shedding could be far more devastating to inflamed and ravaged immune systems:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

