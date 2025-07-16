2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

J & J like most of the major pharmaceutical companies started out with the goal of improving the health of the American citizens and were family owned companies and most were physician owned. They were altruistic , took care of their workers and had positive goals. They have all evolved and are now cold hearted bottom line orientated corporations that have the goal of maintaining and growing their profitability at all costs. Hiding the health risks of the drugs and injections they push is paramount to keeping their companies growing. Cost/benefit ratio is factored in. Merck knew that Vioxx was harmful, and kept it on the market as long as they could so they would have the dollars to pay those who sued for the deaths of their loved ones. Same story is true of Oxycontin. They did a number on the Drug Distributors and Drug Chains so they have to pay out $30 Billion and Purdue is less than $8 billion. In the process they created new case law that will greatly harm the drug distributors and the drug chains going forward. J & J is no different. Soon to be released is my book revealing the true story behind the Tylenol murders in Chicago in 1982. It is called "Seven Innocents and The Trail of Death." McNeil sold a drug that in some cases acted as deadly as cyanide. It details some of what you have expressed about the under belly of J & J.

Justin
1h

If I recall correctly, J & J had a vaccine ready for SARS1, but it caused blood clots, and as can be expected, people died. My understanding is that they re-used that same formula for the most part. And had the same results. (I might be confusing Astra Zeneca and J&J on this point. They were both shoved out of the market by Pfizer and Moderna pretty quickly, and my brain isn't has good as it once was - I just woke up, to be honest.) Hopefully someone else will verify/correct me.

