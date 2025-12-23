🚨 BREAKING: Chemotherapy Reactivates Dormant Cancer Cells — Triggers Metastasis
For many years now this Substack has been exposing the many dangers of chemotherapy as a standalone cancer “treatment” that confers exceedingly low remission rates of around 15% at best…
…
…and now we have even more irrefutable proof that chemotherapy may in fact induce more cancer instead of curing it; to wit:
New landmark study reveals that standard cancer treatment can backfire — with DEVASTATING consequences 👇
📍 In mice, chemo reactivates dormant tumor cells in lungs
📍 Leads to aggressive lung metastases after treatment
📍 Driven by Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs) from senescent fibroblasts
✅ Human lung & blood data confirm same relapse signals
🛡️ Senolytics (Dasatinib + Quercetin) block the cascade
It’s time to explore cancer treatments that don’t harm the entire body and reawaken dormant cancer cells.
Dr. McCullough Explains The Multi-Purpose Nature of Ivermectin
And speaking of Ivermectin and chemotherapy…
…and here is another mechanism in which chemotherapy devastates the patient, while decreasing the chances of survival:
When you get chemotherapy, the first thing it wipes out is your red blood cells. You have anemia. And there’s a drug for that called epogen. The second thing, it wipes out the cells called neutrofils that prevent infection. There’s a drug for that called neupogen. But the most important thing it wipes out is your NK and T cells, and that’s called lymphocytes. It turns out the only thing that protects your body against cancer is your lymphocytes, meaning the NK cells and T cells. We now know that anybody getting chemotheraphy, anybody getting radiation, within a day or two you wipe out the only cells that matter... ie, the cells that kill cancer.
- Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD, transplant surgeon and medical researcher
Which brings us to most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight that also heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments as well as the common cold and seasonal flu, it is vital to pay especially close attention to the last bullet point regarding diet:
The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week
Hydroxychloroquine (10mg/kg/day 7 days a week) - for prophylaxis one 200mg tablet once or twice per week
Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)
VIR-X immune support which also greatly increases the bioavailability of both Fenbendazole and Hydroxychloroquine (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
Do NOT comply.
