For many years now this Substack has been exposing the many dangers of chemotherapy as a standalone cancer “treatment” that confers exceedingly low remission rates of around 15% at best…

…

…and now we have even more irrefutable proof that chemotherapy may in fact induce more cancer instead of curing it; to wit:

🚨 BREAKING: Chemotherapy Reactivates Dormant Cancer Cells — Triggers Metastasis



New landmark study reveals that standard cancer treatment can backfire — with DEVASTATING consequences 👇 📍 In mice, chemo reactivates dormant tumor cells in lungs



📍 Leads to aggressive lung metastases after treatment



📍 Driven by Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs) from senescent fibroblasts



✅ Human lung & blood data confirm same relapse signals



🛡️ Senolytics (Dasatinib + Quercetin) block the cascade



It’s time to explore cancer treatments that don’t harm the entire body and reawaken dormant cancer cells. Dr. McCullough Explains The Multi-Purpose Nature of Ivermectin

Source

And speaking of Ivermectin and chemotherapy…

…and here is another mechanism in which chemotherapy devastates the patient, while decreasing the chances of survival:

When you get chemotherapy, the first thing it wipes out is your red blood cells. You have anemia. And there’s a drug for that called epogen. The second thing, it wipes out the cells called neutrofils that prevent infection. There’s a drug for that called neupogen. But the most important thing it wipes out is your NK and T cells, and that’s called lymphocytes. It turns out the only thing that protects your body against cancer is your lymphocytes, meaning the NK cells and T cells. We now know that anybody getting chemotheraphy, anybody getting radiation, within a day or two you wipe out the only cells that matter... ie, the cells that kill cancer. - Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD, transplant surgeon and medical researcher

Which brings us to most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight that also heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments as well as the common cold and seasonal flu, it is vital to pay especially close attention to the last bullet point regarding diet:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

