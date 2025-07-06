2nd Smartest Guy in the World

>>"BRAVE DOCTORS WERE WARNING US DECADES AGO: Vaccines Are Unsafe And Ineffective"-- Amen. 100%. Shoutout to the persecuted-by-the-establishment key figures (some of whom sacrificed their careers/livelihoods, and their very lives in some cases, and been memory-holed from the cyberspace-landscape) through the decades, that educated me on the vaccine suppressed truth, and helped me avoid further vaccine-damage beyond the jabs I got in childhood in the late 70s: Gary Null, Sherri Tenpenny, Sallie Elkordy--*(scrubbed from the interrnet and witch-ily assassinated at the start of the Covid Operation, IMO, R.I.P.), Jane Burgermeister, Vera Scheibner, Rebecca Carley.

Dr. Carley's lecture stands the test of time "Vaccines: The True Weapons of Mass Destruction":

https://odysee.com/@VaxxedDoctors:c/Vaccines-The-True-Weapons-Of-Mass-Destruction:3

Jeff Schreiber
I’ve been saying this for a while - We all have been born into a crime scene. And while the latest chapter of this story seems to have started 100+ years ago with the invention of the Federal Reserve which lead to endless wars, disasters, famine and illnesses. The capture of the medical industry was a big step forward towards the modal of a sick care system as opposed to a health and wellness one.

But a deeper study of world history (not what’s in the textbooks) suggests that this crime has been going on for centuries, maybe even millennia. The song remains the same - accumulated power and wealth leads to influencing the masses that there is a great threat be it other people, or a virus, or even aliens and that they, the almighty and powerful protectors of humanity are working hard to make things better.

We saw this so clearly with Stupid 19 and before that with the concocted war on terror which was invented with false flag attacks, particularly 9/11. What’s going to happen? I really don’t know so I’m not going to get depressed and hopeless. But I know that we are all capable of a much better fate than what these lunatics have devised. So for now I’ll stick with hope that humans will eventually open their minds and their hearts to peace. And no one has to wait since as I always say, peace on earth begins with me (and you).

