In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another trio of absolutely incredible healing experiences.

We know that many doctors suffer from God complexes, and oncologists may very well be the worst of the worst when it comes to delusions of grandeur, especially given that their field has some of the most abysmal outcomes for their patients, so this first success story really comes as no surprise:

Ivermectin truly is a miracle drug, and the Medical Industrial Complex does not want anyone knowing about its broad range of curative properties.

We are eagerly awaiting Joe’s update of his imminent full remission, which, as per previous similar cases, should be in a few more months, or even sooner.

Our next success story is a twofer that was emailed to me last night, and it once again shows that these miraculous synergistic healing compounds have positive side effect-like properties that help with many other diseases, while also attenuating the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” adverse events; to wit:

We know from many anecdotal experiences that Ivermectin is a powerful anti-inflammatory that effectively treats arthritis, but this compound also may be a powerful MS treatment:

Ivermectin has been identified as a potential candidate to promote remyelination in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients. A study published in EMBO Molecular Medicine found that ivermectin modulates microglia/macrophage inflammatory responses and can promote the repair of myelin damage by activating the purinergic receptor P2X4 (P2X4R) in microglial cells.1 3 6 In an animal model of MS, ivermectin was shown to ease clinical manifestations of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) and promote remyelination, indicating its potential as a therapeutic agent for MS.6 Further research has shown that ivermectin can protect against EAE in mice by modulating the Th17/Treg balance involved in the IL-2/STAT5 pathway, suggesting its anti-inflammatory effects.2 These findings highlight the potential of ivermectin as a treatment for MS, particularly in promoting the repair of myelin damage and reducing inflammation. —Brave browser AI

Our final success story is courtesy of Dr. Makis, who in only the last year has discovered these wonder drugs, but is now at the forefront helping patients and pets alike:

My Take… I generally don’t take veterinary consults, this one came through somewhat by accident. But I couldn’t be happier that it did. We got to work. 1000mg of Fenbendazole per day. 0.2mg/kg Ivermectin paste per day.

2SG’s Take…

Over the last several years this Substack has covered many pet success stories, so it is no wonder then that if it works for our beloved furry companions, then it also works for humans, and vice-versa.

The following synergistic ‘holy grail’ cancer cure may in fact be the most comprehensive treatment approach possible:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Please take full advantage of this ongoing LIFESAVING WEEKEND FLASH SALE by using code code RIOT20 to receive an additional 20% OFF on not just the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, but also on the miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the healthy sugar alternative FLAV-X!

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code RIOT20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Sale ends TONIGHT, February 9th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X