President Trump continues to flipflop on the vaccine issue, in one moment questioning them…

…and in the next moment defending them…

…and now Trump changes his stance yet again, eviscerating ALL vaccines on his Truth Social platform by having featured NIH Geneticist and Biochemist Dr. Mark Geier and his son David Geier explaining how vaccines contain toxic chemicals like mercury and thimerosal, which is “immensely toxic” to the skin, nervous system, reproductive organs, and that these injections can cause autism:

They’re ALL poison Every. Single. One.

President Trump is literally changing his vaccine position on the daily — it’s almost as if he is sending deliberate mixed messages to confuse everyone ahead of RFK Jr.’s monumental autism data dump later this month which will more than likely destroy the entire Great Depopulation vaccine program once and for all.

We are certainly living in exceedingly interesting times.

Do NOT comply.

