As Trump recently changed his tune by defending the indefensible vaccine depopulation program…

…his vaccine stance used to be radically different…way back in 2014:

…because to anyone paying even the slightest attention for the last several decades, it has been painfully obvious that the poison injections that offer absolutely no protection from the purported diseases that they claim to prevent have always been the main driving force behind the unrelenting autism epidemic.

“Many such cases!” indeed.

Even leading up to the 2024 election, Trump placed a rather perturbed call to the then presidential candidate RFK Jr. to discuss the deadly childhood vaccine schedule; to wit:

Trump knew about vaccines over a decade ago, and Trump knew last year, so why has he been criticizing Dr. Ladapo and shilling for certain vaccines that have no RCT studies with placebo control as if they are somehow "safe and effective?”

And speaking of Dr. Ladapo, he was recently featured on the CIA News Network (CNN) dropping massive paradigm shifting truth bombs:

In medical ethics, you cannot obtain informed consent for a medical treatment if there's coercion. And a mandate is coercion. Because a mandate implies if you don’t comply, there’s a punishment.

And is it any wonder given all of the recent MAHA wins that RFK Jr. is now the single most popular member of Trump’s administration?

And here is RFK Jr. starting to normalize the possibility of holding the PSYOP-19 scamdemic criminals accountable:

My job is to fire the people who were responsible for masking our children with no science, for social distancing orders with no science.

Firing these people is not enough — they must all be arrested and prosecuted for various crimes against humanity.

And all vaccines must be halted, starting with the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon injections that Trump is still somehow rationalizing and running cover for.

Everyone in the Trump administration knows full well the true nature of the vaccine agenda: They. All. Know.

Do NOT comply.

