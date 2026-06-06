2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hugh Petersen's avatar
Hugh Petersen
1h

The obvious answer is to change out every single person in congress and the executive branch. However, that won’t work because the replacements will soon be corrupt and compromised. People who seek office at all levels of government are those who want to control us. We’re (you know the word).

Reply
Share
Joe The Vaccine Refusenik's avatar
Joe The Vaccine Refusenik
1h

Muh greatest ally 🤣

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture