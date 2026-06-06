As Congress just moved with sweeping new unconstitutional legislation to permanently merge the US and Israeli militaries with Section 224, “laying the groundwork for bilateral research and development, co-production of weapons, joint ventures, licensing agreements, and seemingly every manner of US-Israeli military-industrial complex cooperation," the Pentagon has now just gone into full panic mode over this foreign nation’s illegal spying program on it’s closest “ally;” to wit:

🚨🇮🇱🇺🇸 BOMBSHELL: The Pentagon raised Israel’s counterintelligence threat level to “critical,” the highest possible designation, over concerns Israel is aggressively spying on top U.S. officials.



According to U.S. officials, the Defense Intelligence Agency issued the assessment in recent weeks because Israel is making “a particular effort to surveil top U.S. officials to get information on the Trump administration’s internal deliberations and decision-making” on Iran and Lebanon.



Yep, read that again.



America’s “closest ally” is now rated a critical counterintelligence threat, the same tier as hostile foreign powers, because it’s spying on the President’s inner circle to find out whether he’ll resume bombing Iran or sign the deal.



The details are stunning.



U.S. officials already use burner phones and avoid speaking in hotel rooms when visiting Israel.



A CSIS expert calls Israeli intelligence “hyper-aggressive” and “exceedingly interested in what we are up to.”



Now stack the timeline.



Trump screams at Netanyahu, “you’re f***ing crazy.”



The Axios leak that enraged Levin.



Netanyahu’s letter designing permanent military integration.



Section 224 linking the two countries’ military systems and data.



And now the Pentagon formally designating Israel a critical espionage threat, in the same weeks Congress moves to wire Israel directly into America’s defense industrial base.



The two stories are happening simultaneously and almost nobody has connected them.



The Pentagon says Israel is spying on America at a critical level.



Congress is responding by giving Israel deeper access to American military systems than ever before.



At what point does Washington admit this relationship is not what Americans were told it is?



Source: NBC Source

Earlier in the year this Substack published a gargantuan fifteen part exposé on the Epstein Files releases whereby Israel and its Mossad spy agency were shown to be closely working with this NWO globopedo child sex trafficking blackmail ring, and directly influencing both the U.S. government as well as its various corporate partners in order to manipulate policy, spy on all high -value assets, while foisting on America its various national interests at the expense of We the People…

…but it is not just criminal Section 224 legislation that these highly compromised and captured politician whores are trying to illegally impose on America, as there are other treasonous bills on the ready; for example:

Israel & its lobby are attempting a complete takeover of our gov thru a myriad of bills.



One bill virtually no one is talking about is @SenTomCotton’s Section 622, of the FY27 Intelligence Authorization Act which locks US into permanent unbreakable intel entanglement with Israel Source

The mere mention of any other foreign nation attempting to fuse its military with America’s would be considered quite literally offensively and incomprehensibly impossible, yet it just so happens that Israel has for decades been meddling in U.S. politics, bribing and blackmailing politicians, subverting the elections of the likes of Thomas Massie because he so much as dared to not be corrupted by AIPAC money, and outright rejected associated warmongering demands, never-ending foreign aid, and military adventurism in nations like Iran and Ukraine; in other words, none of these bills proposing illicit “laws” that blatantly subvert the Constitution are in any way valid or legal.

While one of the greatest threats to Western civilization is radical Islam — it was Benjamin Netanyahu that went on the record admitting that his administration was directly funding Hamas (which resulted in various false flag psyops), and similarly it was the CIA’s supreme Manchurian Candidate Barack Hussein Obama that was responsible for the creation of ISIS (and sending billions of dollars on cash pallets to Iran) — it is these very same entities, politicians, “nonprofit” parasites like George Soros, and Epstein Network assets that have all been busily manufacturing these destructive forces that they are pretending to combat as they actively import through their various replacement migration operations incompatible radicalized savages throughout Europe and America.

And just like The Southern Poverty Law Center directly funded the very same “racist” groups that it feigned to expose, so too are these Radical Islam or Islamocommunist enemies of freedom and prosperity nothing more than engineered Intelligence-Industrial Complex weaponized savages deployed to ultimately enslave humanity.

All the way back in 1884 the original technocratic transhumanist Fabian Society was already hatching their master plans of flooding irreconcilable cultures into the West in order to slowly destabilize and weaken society such that it would be that much easier to completely take over and control both the American and European citizenries as well as the Third World invaders themselves in a kind of grand mass culling that would culminate in The Great Reset AI-driven social credit score hell on earth dystopia for the remaining biologically altered human chattel. (Note: both George Orwell and Alduos Huxley were Fabian Society members, and their respective masterworks 1984 and Brave New World were not so much science fiction but more so actual documentary writings on the endgame takeover of humanity.)

And now we are witnessing this glacial Fabian program coming to fruition as the Cloward-Piven strategy 2.0 is now in full effect destroying America from within just like Europe and Ireland are collapsing under the weight of these “refugee” invaders. (Note: Israeli “nonprofits” and Catholic NGOs have been instrumental in resettling Third World invaders all across America and Europe.)

All of these Israeli machinations and power grabs within the captured and illegitimate U.S. Federal government represent a quickening of this Great Depopulation technocratic program that ends in total global AI-mandated slavery, with the remaining pockets of humanity imprisoned in digital gulags and 15 Minute Cities subsisting on social credit score UBI-rationed bug gruel, tumorigenic synthetic meat slop, never-ending “vaccines,” statist groupthink compliance, etc. & etc.

For now, the real victims in all of this spying, warmongering, egregiously unconstitutional legislation, and treason are the genetically modified American and Israeli tax slaves, as well as all of the innocents being genocided all over the world.

It is our true policy to steer clear of permanent alliance with any portion of the foreign world. — George Washington’s Farewell Address to the People of the United States | Monday, September 19, 1796

Do NOT comply.

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