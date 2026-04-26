2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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2nd Smartest Guy in the World
5m

Typos (mostly) edited.

Apologies.

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Martha
30m

When 35 Antifa terrorists burned down the Atlanta Georgia Police Academy Construction site, an SPLC Lawyer was with them. A liberal Judge quickly bailed him out...and the others were also bailed out. Sus pect the MMF was the organization that bailed them out as they did during the BLM riots in 2020.

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