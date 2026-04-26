Last week The Southern Poverty Law Center was indicted on Federal fraud charges for illegally raising millions of dollars to pay informants in various white supremacist, KKK, and other extremist groups.

According to acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, “The SPLC is manufacturing racism to justify its existence.”

In other words, The SPLC raised money to fight racism only to fund said racism such that they would always require never-ending money for their never-ending manufactured divisiveness.

Perhaps the most infamous fake-racist event in recent memory happened to have been exclusively engineered by the SPLC, its various NWO globopedo partners-in-crime like George Soros, and other Democrat Party money laundering race baiting NGOs:

This is stunning: the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA, the most notorious of all the extremist displays of the last ten years, tiki torches and all, was actually a subsidized racket funded by the supposedly anti-hate SPLC. The DOJ has all the receipts. I’m not cynical enough to have imagined such a thing. Source

The Hegelian Dialectic is in full effect with the problem (“racism”), the reaction (raising donations and funding said “racism”), and the solution (ever more “racism” that must be “fought”):

And just how much revenue has this “nonprofit” amassed from the many years of conning naive and brainwashed commies and self-hating leftists?

All while funding the most despicable and genuinely violent actual racists:

When not boozing or covering up for the Epstein class, FBI director Kash Patel screws on his serious face and pretends to work at various pressers:

🚨 BREAKING: DOJ charges the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) with wire fraud, false statements, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.



The SPLC secretly funneled $3M+ in donor funds to violent racist extremist groups:



-Ku Klux Klan

-American Nazi Party

-Aryan Nation

-United Klans of America

-Unite the Right

-National Alliance

-National Socialist Movement

-Sadistic Souls Motorcycle Club

-American Front



To hide the payments, SPLC allegedly opened bank accounts under fictitious entities to conceal the source and control of donor funds.



Per the indictment: an SPLC field source was a member of the online leadership chat group that planned the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville — made racist postings under SPLC supervision and helped coordinate transportation to the event.



FBI Director Kash Patel: “They lied to their donors, vowing to dismantle violent extremist groups, and actually turned around and paid the leaders of these very extremist groups — even utilizing the funds to have these groups facilitate the commission of state and federal crimes.”



Acting AG Todd Blanche: “The SPLC is manufacturing racism to justify its existence. Using donor money to allegedly profit off Klansmen cannot go unchecked.”



Scheme allegedly ran 2014–2023.



FBI calls it an ongoing investigation.



Insane!!! Source

And how can anyone forget those FBI agents and hired SPLC goons marching around in conspicuously matching outfits to a drum beat?

The conspiracy theorists were right about everything during the Biden Regime!



The Patriot Front was an SPLC false flag operation! Source

“Using donor money to allegedly profit off Klansmen cannot go unchecked. This Department of Justice will hold the SPLC and every other fraudulent organization operating with the same deceptive playbook accountable. No entity is above the law.”

Thankfully, a federal grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama brought 11 charges against the “nonprofit,” including six counts of wire fraud, four counts of bank fraud, and one count of money laundering.

The indictment covers the years from 2014 through 2023, and alleges that the SPLC paid at least $3 million to at least eight informants affiliated with the KKK, Aryan Nations-affiliated Sadistic Souls Motorcycle Club, United Klans of America, the American Front, the National Socialist Movement, and the National Socialist Party of America.

Just like the “climate change” scam that many of these seemingly countless NGOs are also enriching themselves from, in the last several decades there were no right wing extremist groups of any significance to even speak of, let alone go after; thus, the SPLC had to quite literally invent and pay for the very groups it sought to vilify and then litigate against.

With the irony of ironies being that many of these NGOs are being funded by unwitting and unwilling tax slaves; to wit:

And the very same illegitimate Federal government domiciled in the foreign nation of Washington, D.C., and its various unconstitutional agencies like USAID are indirectly funding the likes of the SPLC…

…also funded last year’s George Soros communist color revolution uprisings all across American also funded the PSYOP-19 scamdemic gain-of-function viral release and associated gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines:”

The criminality of a completely out of control Federal government and its various illicit agencies which are inextricably intertwined with a deeply entrenched network of black ops money laundering Marxist NGO coconspirators is truly mind boggling, and the fact that We the People continue to go along with paying for our very own demises is that much more stunning in light of this latest scandal.

And it is far worse than any grand jury, prosecutor or government agency could ever imagine:

So, one SPLC down, and 16,550 criminal NGO’s left to go.

Do Not comply.

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