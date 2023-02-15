The Mockingbird MSM outlets have just been tapped on their proverbial shoulders to ramp up the “pandemic” outbreak fear mongering.

This substack has previously covered potential virus outbreak narratives ranging from Monkeypox to Ebola to Marburg:

With all of the various other psyops currently in play, and the growing backlash to all things DEATHVAX™ and the burgeoning rallying call of #DiedSuddenly, the usual One World Government nodes like the WHO, WEF, UN, et al. had placed the “pandemic” narrative on the back burner on simmer; that is, until fairly recently.

Marburg was originally detected in Equatorial Guinea after health authorities were notified of a patient with hemorrhagic symptoms back on Feb 7th.

Since that time, Marburg has been confirmed in the country where 9 have died, 27 are in ICU with hemorrhagic fever symptoms and 274 others are in quarantine and being tested.

The virus has “officially” spread to Cameroon where two cases have so far been confirmed by lab results from Feb 13th. The two had no travel history to or from neighboring Equatorial Guinea. 42 people who came in contact with the two individuals are undergoing contact tracing.

Now it has “possibly” spread to Gabon as well where 5 possible cases are being investigated as lab results are still pending. And 3 individuals in the Republic of Congo who recently visited Equatorial Guinea have expressed symptoms and are being investigated as lab tests are pending.

Marburg is HIGHLY CONTAGIOUS and death rates range from 24 to 88 percent depending on the care and treatment options available.

The WHO held “an urgent meeting” yesterday to discuss the outbreak and response.

VIRAL PROBE Fears outbreak of one of world’s deadliest bugs has spread – as WHO holds ‘urgent’ meeting | The US Sun (the-sun.com):

Neighbouring country, Equatorial Guinea, first reported an outbreak of the illness on Monday, which has already taken the lives of eight people.

Marburg Virus News: Marburg Crisis Escalates As Virus Now Spreads To Cameroon. Suspected Cases Reported In Gabon And Republic Of Congo! - Thailand Medical News:

To date there is no cure or approved antivirals to treat Marburg viral infections…

What is Marburg? What you need to know about the deadly virus – WSB-TV Channel 2 - Atlanta (wsbtv.com):

According to the WHO, at least nine people have died from the virus. Where does the virus come from, what are the symptoms of Marburg and should the US be worried about it? Here’s what we know now. What is the Marburg virus? The Marburg virus is a viral hemorrhagic fever, according to the CDC, meaning it’s a virus that affects many organ systems of the body and damages the overall cardiovascular system. Where did it come from? The virus comes from an animal-borne RNA virus. It’s believed to have been transmitted to people from African fruit bats. How contagious is it? Marburg is highly contagious and has a very high mortality rate of between 24 percent to 88 percent, according to the WHO. How is it transmitted? The virus is not airborne but is spread by direct contact with bodily fluids or with infected surfaces. What are the symptoms of the Marburg virus? According to the WHO, Symptoms include: A high fever

Severe headache

Chills

Malaise

Muscle aches and cramps

Jaundice

Nausea

Abdominal pain and diarrhea A non-itchy rash on the chest, back or stomach can occur about five days after symptoms start. How deadly is it? Marburg, which is similar to the deadly Ebola virus, has fatality rates between 24 percent to 88 percent depending on the strain of the virus, according to the WHO, How is it treated? There are no drugs that are effective in treating the virus. Medical personnel treat individual symptoms. Should people in the US be worried? While the disease is highly contagious, it is very rare.

With all of the current psyops clearly waning, the MSM may about to go full feardemic.

Do NOT comply.

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