2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Reb's avatar
Reb
Feb 15, 2023

The big problem is that their goal is to reduce population, so even if naturally it doesn’t spread enough, they will spread it artificially just like they did with COVID!

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John's avatar
John
Feb 15, 2023

Viruses are far more likely to get a grip now that people have greatly weakened immune systems after the clot shots. Maybe this was always the plan. Maybe the spike protein was designed to help the Marburg infect people.

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