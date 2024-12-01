This Substack has long been exposing the deadly and highly profitable medical fraud known as vaccines. There is not a single high quality, well designed, large sample size random controlled trial (RCT) with placebo control group for any vaccine.

The following breakdown of the childhood vaccine schedule — even the pair of placebo group trials that are of incredibly low quality, demonstrate how especially unsafe those respective products are precisely because that pair of trials were more robust, thus better establishing how dangerous and unnecessary they really are — proves that not a single one of these vaccines would ever be approved in an honest regulatory process:

But what we do finally have is an exceptionally high quality and highly robust study entitled, Analysis of health outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated children: Developmental delays, asthma, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders, which concluded:

In this study, based on a convenience sample of children born into one of three distinct pediatric medical practices, higher ORs (2SG: odds ratios) were observed within the vaccinated versus unvaccinated group for developmental delays, asthma and ear infections. No association was found for gastrointestinal disorders in the primary analysis, but a significant relationship was detected in the third and fourth quartiles (where more vaccine doses were administered), at the 6-month cut-off in the temporal analysis, and when time permitted for a diagnosis was extended from children ⩾ 3 years of age to children ⩾ 5 years of age. Similar results have been observed in earlier studies by Mawson et al.3 and Delong.20 The findings in this study must be weighed against the strengths and limitations of the available data and study design, which only allowed for the calculation of unadjusted observational associations. Additional research utilizing a larger sample from a variety of pediatric medical practices will yield greater certainty in results and allow for the investigation of health conditions with lower prevalence, such as autism. A thorough evaluation of vaccinated versus unvaccinated populations is essential to understanding the full spectrum of health effects associated with specific vaccines and the childhood vaccine schedule in totality.

Here are the grim results of this study:

Vaccination before 1 year of age was associated with increased odds of developmental delays (OR = 2.18, 95% CI 1.47–3.24), asthma (OR = 4.49, 95% CI 2.04–9.88) and ear infections (OR = 2.13, 95% CI 1.63–2.78). In a quartile analysis, subjects were grouped by number of vaccine doses received in the first year of life. Higher odds ratios were observed in Quartiles 3 and 4 (where more vaccine doses were received) for all four health conditions considered, as compared to Quartile 1. In a temporal analysis, developmental delays showed a linear increase as the age cut-offs increased from 6 to 12 to 18 to 24 months of age (ORs = 1.95, 2.18, 2.92 and 3.51, respectively). Slightly higher ORs were also observed for all four health conditions when time permitted for a diagnosis was extended from ⩾ 3 years of age to ⩾ 5 years of age.

It is crucial to appreciate that this study did not factor in the much deadlier and far more destructive Modified mRNA platform that is now being aggressively pushed on children for no reason other than to maim and sicken these youthful demographics that have a COVID-19 infection fatality rate of zero; in other words, promoting these slow kill bioweapon injections for children and preschoolers that will never succumb to COVID-19 can only be explained away as part of an ongoing eugenics program to sicken and thus endlessly treat these Medical Industrial Complex patients-for-life en route to their premature deaths.

The following is a most excellent two minute discussion on this research study:

Let us starve this iatrogenic Medical Industrial Complex and their democidal Intelligence Industrial Complex handlers.

Instead of poisoning the children and adults with various dangerous, unnecessary and deadly vaccines, let us all take control of our health with compounds that truly heal and extend our lives.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

