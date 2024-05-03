BigPharma is exposed.

BigPharma is desperate.

BigPharma wants truly effective, safe and inexpensive repurposed drugs to be all but impossible to source.

There have been some recent rumors that Ivermectin somehow damages fertility; with a smalltime Substacker disseminating much FUD of late about this miraculous Nobel Prize winning drug.

Another Substacker referenced said FUDster in her article; to wit:

The article was ratioed hard, and we will get to those comments shortly.

But first, let us review the actual adverse reactions of Ivermectin, none of which include fertility.

In an article entitled, Safety of high-dose ivermectin: a systematic review and meta-analysis, the following was discovered:

The systematic search identified six studies for inclusion, revealing no differences in the number of individuals experiencing adverse events. A descriptive analysis of these clinical trials for a variety of indications showed no difference in the severity of the adverse events between standard (up to 400 μg/kg) and higher doses of ivermectin. Organ system involvement only showed an increase in ocular events in the higher-dose group in one trial for the treatment of onchocerciasis, all of them transient and mild to moderate in intensity.

In other words, the only adverse reactions with extremely high doses of Ivermectin were temporary ocular events.

In fact, Ivermectin is so safe that one can’t even suicide from it, no matter how high the dose:

Therefore, it would be impossible for a drug like Ivermectin to in any way negatively impact fertility.

What we are witnessing currently is that certain individuals are attacking Ivermectin due to ignorance and/or shilling for BigPharma; they are purposely ascribing fertility damage to a drug that has a radically safer profile than even aspirin.

The reason is quite simple: this is a coverup for the slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” adverse events, which, as per real data, unequivocally shows decreases in fertility, increases in miscarriages, surges in turbo cancers, and unprecedented excess mortality.

Ivermectin reverses and attenuates much of this “vaccine” damage; therefore, certain BigPharma shills and ignoramuses are most conveniently blaming said adverse events on the very drug that works as an actual cure; in other words, yet another scientism reality inversion campaign to once again attempt to discredit Ivermectin.

Since its approval for human use in 1987, billions upon billions of doses of Ivermectin have been administered, and the trend for human population growth since that time has actually increased, in no small part due to this very drug curing all types of parasitic infections.

This global population growth was steadily increasing since 1987, and then the PSYOP-19 scamdemic was deployed, which, incidentally, did exactly nothing to slow said population growth; BUT as soon as the Modified mRNA “vaccines” were forced upon the world is exactly when global population did in fact start to decline.

This Substack has been diligently tracking excess deaths and adverse events since the “vaccine” rollout:

Looking at the most recent data, we can conclude that the “vaccines” are driving population declines across all demographics, especially now the young:

And a more granular analysis:

The Counter-Narrative Zombies and BigPharma shills and/or junk science peddlers like Tim (Mis)Truth are attempting to obfuscate the real cause of death, destruction and infertility.

But the reality on the ground is rather obvious, with the likes of Naomi Wolf explaining that the U.S. birthrate is hitting record lows since the Modified mRNA rollout:

In technocommunist WEF-captured Canada we are witnessing the same:

During the “pandemic” Ivermectin use exploded, and yet in nations like Canada the excess death rate remained a steady 0.04% (same as previous years 2019 and 2018). When the “vaccines” were introduced, the excess death rate in Canada doubled to 0.08%!

In Uttar Pradesh, a northern Indian province, Ivermectin use went parabolic during the “pandemic,” and C19 deaths were nonexistent with exactly zero reports of any decreases in childbirths.

In Africa, the majority of its population regularly takes Ivermectin since the late 1980s, with no declines in fertility or population growth; in fact, quite the opposite has occurred.

But ever since the “vaccines” were foisted on the world, we have seen absolutely catastrophic global data pouring in, despite the various governments and their BigPharma, Mockingbird MSM, and Intelligence Industrial Complex coconspirators running interference and cover.

Which is why it makes perfect sense that the cure (i.e. Ivermectin) is now being blamed for the deaths, diseases and decimated fertility.

In the following article there are over 100 Ivermectin research studies cited, with not a single adverse reaction in any of them, not limited to fertility:

Readers of this Substack appreciate just how powerful Ivermectin really is:

Who would you trust, Dr. Makis or someone like Tim (Mis)Truth?

Circling back to the Substack article referencing the absurd Ivermectin disinformation/misinformation nonsense, here are some of the more astute comments:

And yours truly could not resist:

