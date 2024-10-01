America is in the final stages of a longstanding radical Marxist takeover, which is precisely why a lifelong Chinese Communist Party loser like Tim Walz was selected as the Democratic Party vice presidential candidate.

The following is an incredibly damning account of a pathological liar and communist sympathizer that most Americans on both sides of the political Kabuki theater aisle are completely unaware of:

Tim Walz and the Chinese Communist Party: A Thread! 1/15

Today the GOP Oversight Committee confirmed ties to Tim Walz and the Chinese Communist Party. 2/15

Tim Walz has visited China, a lot. He speaks Chinese and has visited the country 30+ times. Here he is stating that he is friendly with China. 3/15

Tim Walz loves to attack J.D. Vance for attending Yale University, but here is Walz being accepted into a Harvard teaching program in China. 4/15

The Chinese Communist Party even helped Walz set up a business to facilitate his travel in China. 5/15

Also uncovered today was a news story showing Tim Walz in Nebraska during the Tiananmen Square Massacre. Walz is on record in Congress being present in Hong Kong during the massacre, which he wasn’t according to this conflicting report. 6/16

To make matters worse for Walz—him and his wife chose the 5th Anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre because: “He wanted to have a date he'll always remember.” Awfully bad look to choose a date you would never forget and lie about your whereabouts during that time. 7/15

In a photo obtained by @AlphaNewsMN. One of Tim Walz’ classmates described Walz as “Maoist to the core.” This is the photo the individual took on that trip with Walz. 8/15

Walz has a troubling history when it comes to upholding the 1st Amendment. Something perhaps he learned being a devout Maoist? 9/15

Tim Walz also pushed for a ‘Bias registry’ in Minnesota. What could have gotten you put on this bias registry? Claiming that COVID was made in a lab in Wuhan, China. 10/15

Here is the floor debate:

Walz even appointed a commissioner with a Mao propaganda poster displayed in their home. Officials who oversee the largest untapped copper-nickel reserves in the world. 11/15

When Republicans proposed a ban on slave trade operations, it was turned down by Tim Walz’s DFL legislature. All while we have the ability to mine more copper-nickel than anyone in the world right here in Minnesota. Another win for China. 12/15

Just last year there were seven illegal Chinese police stations uncovered in the U.S. Minnesota, California, and Nebraska accounted for four of these police stations. The home states of Kamala Harris & Tim Walz. 13/15

Recently Walz was also accused of stealing a classified nuclear manual during his time in the Nebraska National Guard. 14/15

Here is the report by Alpha News:

Needless to say, this is far from the end in regard to Tim Walz’ connections to the Chinese Communist Party, but expect more to surface in the coming days and weeks. 15/15

Thread source.

And here is UNEARTHED VIDEO: Tim Walz bragged about mass immigration overwhelming the small town of Worthington, Minnesota: "This beautiful diversity we see out in Worthington when I’m there, you see 50 languages spoken in the school."

Source.

A new report highlights a troubling phenomenon: Hundreds of millions of dollars in US federal funding are fueling Beijing's military advancement.

Source.

Another interesting wrinkle in this latest end of the Banana Republic empire accelerated downward spiral is the potentially catastrophic port closures ahead of the election, which is costing the US economy over $5 billion per day, and could wreak enormous economic damage if the more than 45,000 International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) members from over three dozen ports do not end their strike soon.

Perhaps the CCP strategizes that the most politically expedient outcome is if the ILA does not come to a swift agreement after all, thus further crippling the US economy; but we can be certain that Walz will obey any and all orders given to him by his CCP (and CIA) handlers.

For deranged Marxists like Walz it is always poverty for thee, but not for me, as the money always seems to somehow get funneled back to them. This is particularly ironic given their feigned hatred of wealth and property under the fraudulent cover of DEI, which the CCP has been instrumental in breaking out; this ties perfectly into the current state of American unions, not to mention their sordid communist origins.

There suddenly sure seem to be a lot of converging “coincidences,” with “Biden,” Harris and Walz completely MIA.

From union strikes to geoengineered hurricanes to today’s Iran attacks, there will not be a shortage of pressing topical talking points to serve as the perfect distractions during tonight’s VP debates by drawing attention away from Tim Walz being a known CCP asset.

And like all good Marxists, no matter what lies Walz peddles to the voters tonight, his first plan of action will be to further erode the 1st and 2nd Amendments while importing ever more illegal Cloward-Piven criminal invaders, assuming he and his politrix puppet partners-in-crime are successfully installed; in other words, Tim Walz despises the Constitution as much as he despises We the People, all while worshipping at the alter of the CCP.

While the majority of Americans are truly low informational voters, readers of this Substack now know full well exactly who this Tim Walz traitor really is.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

