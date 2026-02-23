Another day, another Mockingbird MSM outlet is activated to feign bewilderment and grave concerns over the burgeoning VAIDS-induced turbo cancer epidemic.

This time the antipodal quislings have been activated to wonder out loud what could ever be driving these unprecedented cases in demographics that have historically never experienced such cancer rates; that is, until they were injected by an out of control tyrannical Down Under government with PSYOP-19 Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” but we digress:

Perhaps these “environmental factors” are anything but a gain-of-function scamdemic and the far deadlier payloads in the gene altering and highly carcinogenic depopulation injections; yes, of course, absolutely anything but that.

Lest we forget just how deranged the Australian government was with their PSYOP-19 policies:

During the pandemic, Australians were beaten, sprayed, shot with rubber bullets, and arrested for not wearing masks, for protesting, and even for being members of the press.



Despite its draconian policies, Australians had more excess deaths than Sweden, which did not lock down. Source

And the excess deaths just keep surging, thanks in no small part to the turbo cancer scourge now afflicting all highly vaccinated nations.

Last year this Substack reported on Time Magazine’s duplicitous coverage of this very same mystery of mysteries phenomenon; to wit:

The segment in its entirety from the aforementioned 7News Sydney X post:

The transcript:

More young Australians are being diagnosed with cancers once thought to affect mostly older people. Doctors say environmental factors may be to blame, as one woman bravely shares her story, hoping to spark change. This is what chemotherapy looks like, one of the most powerful treatments to kill cancer, being given here to a 35-year-old woman. Jessica, are you scared right now? Terrified. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t to battle this cancer. A rare form of ovarian cancer. But the process to get to this treatment was painful. I approached a few doctors who told me that I was too young for cancer, that it was something that was generally considered more in older people. I got told that it could be a stomach ulcer. It wasn’t until being admitted to hospital a year later that doctors found a 13-kilogram tumour the size of a watermelon. They removed the tumour along with my right ovary and my right fallopian tube. Now, from that, they obviously did testing which determined that I have an exceptionally rare cancer. She’s sharing her story, hoping other young Australians, particularly women, will speak up. Hear us, you know, really hear what we’re saying and, you know, push for further testing because that could be the difference between being diagnosed in stage one or stage three and four. Jessica’s story is becoming more common. Cancer rates are increasing in young Australians. Ovarian cancer is up 30%, breast cancer 50% and bowel cancer 71%. Increases also in prostate, pancreatic and liver cancer. We think that there’s a big impact from environmental factors, be it what people are eating, people smoking, what people are drinking, the amount of exercise they’re doing. More research is needed. For now, Jessica knows what she has to do. Ovarian cancer picked a fight with the wrong woman. A fight she says she won’t lose. Jennifer Beshwati, Seven News.

Using legacy treatments like chemotherapy all but guarantees that this young woman will lose her fight, and continuing to subject herself to various additional vaccines will only hasten her demise.

Of course, the 7News Sydney urned off all comments after getting badly ratioed on X; for example:

There are many more replies that are equally over the target, but 7News Sydney could not allow anyone else to call out their low-grade diversion tactics.

As readers of this Substack have known for many years now, even the VAIDS-afflicted do not have to succumb to the “mystifyingly baffling” transhumanist democide program, because the following treatment approach may not only be the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, but may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

And here is additional information on why Hydroxychloroquine was also added to this protocol as a most viable anticancer compound:

As the Mockingbird MSM is continuously deployed to cover up horrifying truths, the Medical-Industrial Complex is desperate for you to never know about this disease cure-all protocol.

Do NOT comply.

