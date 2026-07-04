2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
6h

By the 2030 Great Reset; "You will Own Nothing and Like It" 4th of July will be changed to Dependence Day!!

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1 reply by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Dave B.'s avatar
Dave B.
11h

Your words are so true. Nothing but Treason, by 99.9% of the Rothschild's puppets, Israeli agents to strip USA of everything America. Each of " We the People " must either die on our knees or fight standing for one another. I suppose Israel has their suitcase nukes planted in our cites like they did for 9/11. The more I learn of these Pharisees, the more I believe that to be true.

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