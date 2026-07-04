America has been infiltrated, fractured and economically compromised by radical communists that are hard at work destroying the last vestiges of this Constitutional Republic from within.

The divide and conquer Hegelian Dialectic and social engineering that has been perpetrated by an illegitimate Federal government waging war on We the People from the foreign nation of Washington, D.C. is intensifying daily as the replacement migration of foreign savage hordes with incompatible cultures diametrically opposed to traditional American values is all intentional and carefully orchestrated.

For those reasons, and many others, the majority of U.S. tax slaves can agree on one thing: irrespective of which party has been installed, the government is almost universally despised.

What most Americans do not appreciate is that July 4th is at heart a celebration of rebellion, noncompliance and, ultimately, succession from tyranny; to wit:

The Declaration of Independence was a declaration of secession.



The ruling class has a vested interest in hiding this fact, and does whatever it can to persuade you otherwise.



July 4th isn’t about national allegiance; it’s about national divorce. Source

Independence Day was less about taxation without representation, which is precisely what the unconstitutional and immoral Federal “income” tax is…

…and far more about a sovereign people extricating from oppressive and incongruous British rule…

We hold these truths to be self-evident….



In CONGRESS, July 4, 1776.

Declaration of Independence



…that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.—That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, —That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.—Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government. The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States.



Independence Day was made possible by the men who stood at Concord Bridge. Let us face the future with the ringing spirit of Americanism.

Determination, valor, and courage to preserve that priceless heritage of liberty for which they gave their lives. Source

And when the Founding Fathers created this greatest form of governance in the history of mankind, they envisioned a collection of sovereign nation states comprising the collected united States of America under one Christian god pledging allegiance not to any nation, but to liberty and only liberty:

If an American person does not agree with the values and laws of a certain sovereign nation state, then he or she may simply move to another sovereign nation state that better accords with their values; for example, if the communist captured nation state of California is deemed too oppressive and culturally perverted, then a person may individually secede by relocating to a more conservative sovereign nation state like Florida.

On the national level, if a state like Florida considers the illegitimate Federal government that is wholly captured by NWO globopedo politician assets to be too tyranical and not only refusing to uphold the Constitution, but actively subverting it, then the sovereign nation state of Florida may in theory secede despite the Constitution not expressly allowing for this.

Because any form of governance may be dissolved if it is repugnant to the Constitution, and, “All laws which are repugnant to the Constitution are null and void.” Marbury vs.Madison, 5 US (2 Cranch) T37, 174, 176, (1803)

Americans have not only become far too complacent…

But they are willfully ignorant…

If a nation expects to be ignorant and free … it expects what never was and never will be

-Thomas Jefferson

And when one appreciates that communism is the stripping away of not just individual liberty, but the complete denouncement of private property rights…

…one then comprehends that with all of the various taxes in America today, there is no private property ownership whatsoever; in other words, this is anything but what the Founders envisioned:

With the entire judicial system captured and in need of total overthrow…

And the theft via taxation under the cover of replacement migration which is designed to completely collapse America as per the Cloward-Piven Strategy, with elections being completely rigged and facilitating much of this hostile takeover…

This is why Democrats are fighting so hard to keep the Haitians on temporary protected status in America



Video of Springfield Ohio where the Illegal Haitian Migrants are being GIVEN DRIVERS LICENSES despite just getting there and speaking no english



Journalist “We’re headed to the DMV to see how the Haitians are getting driver's licenses and cars so quickly after moving here despite speaking zero English”



DMV Worker “I'm not allowed to answer any personal questions outside of my office”



“I really don't know. I know, but I know they're getting them quick.”



I have confirmed that you can vote in Ohio with the drivers license given to the Haitians



In Ohio you have to be a US citizen to register to vote but NO DOCUMENTED PROOF is required, you can just say you are and that’s good enough



It was always about rigging our elections



We need the people who orchestrated this to go to prison Source

Replacement migration is everything now:

And the Founders certainly did not want radical Islam in their Christian Constitutional Republic…

“We will replace the U.S. Constitution with the Quran.”



“We will abolish the Constitution and impose the Quran and Sunnah as the only law.”



“Spreading Islam requires jihad — fight those who reject it. This is Allah’s command.”



The mask is off. Source

And in the short term, if the criminal governments in states like New York allow for the takeover of America, then one must either secede by fleeing or fight back:

Sneako declares New York an Islamic State



“Islam will be in every household. Inshallah, the whole world will become Muslim.” Source

Or any foreign government influencing America…

These are some of the sickos trying to take America over:

Nor could the Founders have ever imagined such a horror as a Manchurian Candidate foreign born infiltrator like Barack Hussein Obama being installed as “President” by an unconstitutional Federal spy agency like the CIA…

And it is not just the office of President:

And speaking of Obama, his stay behind networks continue to wreck America from within:

🚨 BREAKING: The Deep State is scrambling after Obama DEA official gets criminally INDICTED for helping the cartels, agreeing to launder $12 MILLION dollars



Democrats support terrorists. It’s confirmed.



ROOT IT ALL OUT! Source

Obama by law could never be President, and yet:

All of Washington, D.C. is one great big seditious conspiracy:

Here is:



Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and United States Homeland Security Advisor.



There is no statute of limitations for overthrowing the United States government.



@StephenM “There are still deep-state coup plotters who are trying to conceal and hide this information on behalf of Barack Obama — they’re protecting. There are still staffers in Democrat offices who know the full truth, who are concealing that truth. So, all of this behavior, all of this conduct, collectively means the seditious conspiracy hasn’t ended — it is ongoing.” Source

And speaking of installed puppets, stay behind networks, and Obama, here is the demented ice cream licking diaper soiling pedo grifter “President” ordering all Americans that they must partake in the mass ritual bio-suicide democide program with the “free” gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” so that they could be granted the privilege to have a “very small” July 4th barbecue gathering:

Reminder that if you are fully vaccinated and up to date on boosters, you are allowed to celebrate the Fourth of July.



Those vaccinated are even permitted to have a very small backyard barbecue. Five person maximum. Source

Does anyone still somehow believe that the government does not want you dead?

Communism has truly infiltrated America:

In other words:

The two party political system is a total Uniparty scam:

The most important question remains:

America must secede from its current tyranical and democidal government.

Please vote:

And here are the results from yesterday’s poll on the formation of a new third party in American politics:

Do NOT comply.

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