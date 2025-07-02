2nd Smartest Guy in the World

djean111
4h

Until mRNA is banned, MAHA is not real. IMO.

Alice
4h

Why doesn’t Kennedy hold an official HHS press conference, unveil all this *evidence* in his official capacity and take immediate action? Why not at least suspend the Hep B shot immediately, except for high risk babies, which would be almost none?! At what point is he criminally responsible since he acknowledges babies and children are being severely harmed by dangerous vaccines and yet all he seems to be able to muster is another partisan interview that gets certain influencers excited and spreads around X for a week? Is the strategy to feed some red meat to the dwindling MAHA and MAGA base with an inside guy that is an expert in limited hangouts? We already know all this, do something or put someone in that office that will do something. Oh wait, he has done something, approved more Covid shots along with funding other vaccine programs all under the guise of promising safety to earn back your trust. I’ll gladly be wrong if anything changes in the next 3 years but I certainly am not going to get overly excited over this interview.

