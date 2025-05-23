2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Roman S Shapoval
8h

Especially when these shots, which contain heavy metals, are then in an environment of microwave radiation (aluminum sparks in a microwave), and inhibits oxygen production, which makes more susceptible to cancer as found by Otto Warburg:

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/brain

Genazzano
8h

But now, elite oncologists are breaking ranks, exposing what they call a "global epidemic" of fast-moving cancers directly linked to COVID-19 vaccines. The same medical authorities who once demanded blind faith in these shots have gone eerily silent as the bodies pile up.

They are not elite oncologists they are complicit in genocide and should be brought to justice

