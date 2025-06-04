2nd Smartest Guy in the World

The Green Hornet
2h

MAHA is a fraud.

All to preserve the mRNA platform and the billions invested in it by very bad people.

Leener
2hEdited

I understand you concerns and agree that the Covid death shot should be pulled off the market. However, I think under RFK Jr's leadership, changes are happening incrementally. They are being careful due to the reality that we're in a pro-vax culture and have been for some time.

I think eventually the Covid shot will be taken off the market, but RFK Jr. doesn't want to risk the entire MAHA program by moving too fast. He's using the frog in the boiling water approach.

Del Bigtree has said Makary was a good pick. I've followed The Highwire for years, so I put a lot of stock in Del's opinion.

1 reply
