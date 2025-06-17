2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CatGirl7's avatar
CatGirl7
2hEdited

I admit I thought this one was just a TikTok hoax. We can now add “iatrogenic magnetism” to that list of new syndromes that includes “ sudden adult death syndrome”.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Justin's avatar
Justin
2h

Wow! I wonder if they'll ever be able to use a compass.

The MRI problem is something I hadn't considered, and would be a very dangerous situation not unlike that Magneto scene following Mystique's injection of extra iron into that guard's blood, and Magneto extracting it to create metal projectiles that he then uses to smash his plastic prison.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture