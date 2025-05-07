In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another incredible story, this time courtesy of an X post.

Readers of this Substack appreciate that the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin can cure a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases, from the slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” induced prion-based adverse events to dementia and Alzheimer’s; to wit:

And just like the synergistic combination therapy approach represents the most powerful ‘holy grail’ (turbo) cancer cure in plain sight, so too does the addition of Fenbendazole to Ivermectin increase the odds of reversing Alzheimer’s:

A previous anecdotal subscriber success story published two years ago by this Substack added some additional color on this developing research:

Which brings us to an X thread that was directed at yours truly last night:

It most certainly was this Substack, and PCPatriot essentially restored his mother’s cognition in just three days, which is both unsurprising and yet utterly astounding!

If PCPatriot were to add fenbendazole, his mother may benefit even more.

Also, yours truly suggested adding low dose Lithium Orotate to the protocol:

Some additional research on Lithium Orotate and Alzheimer’s:

Low-dose lithium against dementia

Low-dose Lithium treatment for agitation and psychosis in Alzheimer’s disease and Frontotemporal dementia: A case series

Low Dose Lithium May Stop Alzheimer’s Disease in Its Tracks

Nearly a decade ago, The Psychiatric Times published an article entitled, Lithium for Alzheimer Prevention: What Are We Waiting for?, concluding:

Whatever the reason, these data further establish that “the magic ion” in even tiny doses is psychoactive. Perhaps such data will increase willingness to use lithium for patients with bipolar disorder, especially in low doses. And that, after all, is my point: lithium is underutilized in depression and bipolar disorders. If more people knew of this Alzheimer research, hesitation might decrease substantially.

What are we waiting for? We are waiting for BigPharma to continue its iatrogenesis on behalf of their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers methodically executing their democide program; but we digress…

Thus, adding low dose lithium to the powerful combination therapy of Fenbendazole and Ivermectin may represent the most powerful one-two-three punch for eradicating this devastating neurological disease once and for all.

So, please take advantage of the BIGGEST SALE EVER, and stock up on both Fenbendazole and Ivermectin at 25% off!

All of the amazing products that this Substack has been promoting for many years now that you have been sourcing from VIREX HEALTH (that website is hacked) will now be offered exclusively by RESOLVX HEALTH.

The RESOLVX HEALTH rebranding will ensure that not only will all of the currently available products like VIR-X, PetMectin, PetDazole, FishCycline, CBD-X and FLAV-X always be available, but many new and exciting health products will also be forthcoming very soon!

To celebrate the RESOLVX HEALTH rebranding and expansion, please take advantage of our BIGGEST SALE EVER by using code RESOLVX25 for 25% off on all products!

This sale has been extended, and now ends on Friday, May 9th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Please use code RESOLVX25 to receive 25% OFF on not just the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, but also on the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the healthy sugar alternative FLAV-X!

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code RESOLVX25 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

( Please note that any other company offering RESOLVX HEALTH products is selling you counterfeit items. )

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X