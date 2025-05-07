2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
2h

Typo edited.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
2hEdited

Light first and foremost heals any disease. However we still need alternative remedies like these, which are being suppressed, so thank you for sharing.

Neuromelanin is the key to preserving our brain, and is first activated by light:

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/i/135768482/how-to-enter-our-brains-dark-cave

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture