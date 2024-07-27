To commemorate World Ivermectin Day (#WID) please use code WORLD20 to save 20% on lifesaving miracle compounds like Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, organic full spectrum CBD oil, and the powerful nutraceutical VIR-X.
Click the X post below to watch Dr. Tess Lawrie, a pioneer in the PSYOP-19 repurposed drug war, recount her harrowing recorded conversation with the traitorous and disgustingly cowardly Dr. Andrew Hill:
Some more #WID posts from around the world:
And here is an #WID event that will touch upon the Nobel winning drug as a cancer cure:
Readers of this Substack appreciate the cancer curing potential of ivermectin, especially as part of a more comprehensive treatment:
New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day
VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)
#WID SALE ends tomorrow, Sunday, July 28th, 2024: Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code WORLD20 in the Use Coupon Code field.
Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
Thanks to this site and to other sites for being able to make Ivermectin available to people. Happy World Ivermectin Day!!
Prosecute:
Anthony Fauci/NIAID
Peter Daszak
Ralph Baric
Albert Bourla/Pfizer
Robert Redfield
Deborah Birx
Rochelle Walensky/CDC
Francis Collins/ formerly CDC
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus/WHO
Mike Pence
Bill Gates
Mark Zuckerberg/Meta CEO
Joe Biden
Andrew Cuomo
Chris Cuomo
Jen Psaki, Former White House Press Secy.
Dr. Peter Hotez
Dr. Jeremy Farrar /Wellcome Trust & WHO
Dr. Kristian Andersen
David M Morens, OD, NIAID, NIH
Robert Garry, Ph.D., Tulane University
Philip Murphy/NJ Governor
Senators
Congressmen
Agency Heads
Academia
Military
News Media
Physicians
Hospitals
Business/Industry (Soros, Steyer, Bezos, Zuckerberg, Bloomberg, et al)
Twitter censors
Scott Gottlieb
Andy Slavitt
Todd O’Boyle
Lauren Culbertson
Facebook censors
For cover-up of lab leak:
Robert Garry, Ph.D., of Tulane University;
Edward Holmes, Ph.D., University of Sydney
Kristian Andersen, Ph.D., Scripps Research;
Angela Rasmussen, Vaccine & Infectious Disease Org., U. of Saskatchewan
Jason Gale, journalist, Bloomberg