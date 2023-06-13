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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
Jun 13, 2023

If there are no cattle, the grasslands become arid. We need them more than ever! Grassfed beef is one of the richest sources in DHA, which regenerates our brains:

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/the-best-brainfood

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MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
Jun 13, 2023

Let’s see what Fredrick Douglas had to say about that.

POWER CONCEDES NOTHING WITHOUT A

DEMAND. IT NEVER DID AND IT NEVER

WILL. FIND OUT JUST WHAT ANY PEOPLE

WILL QUIETLY SUBMIT TO AND YOU HAVE

FOUND OUT THE EXACT MEASURE OF

INJUSTICE AND WRONG WHICH WILL BE

IMPOSED UPON THEM. AND THESE WILL

CONTINUE TILL THEY ARE RESISTED WITH

EITHER WORDS OR BLOWS. OR WITH BOTH.

- FREDERICK DOUGLASS-

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