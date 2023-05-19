This will not end until there is mass nonviolent noncompliance with an illegitimate Federal government, the UN, WEF, CFR, CIA, FBI, IRS, WHO, Rockefeller and Gates “nonprofits,” et al., and the various One World Government apparatchiks like John Kerry.

There is no “climate emergency.”

There is insufficient atmospheric CO2 at 421ppm.

There is only a technocratic eugenics depopulation agenda in PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE.

by Baxter Dmitry

Small farms are significant emitters of nitrogen, according to Biden’s “climate czar” John Kerry who is pushing for the U.S. federal government to crack down on farming in America to combat “global warming.”

Kerry insists that the United States must massively reduce farming to meet the radical “green agenda” goals laid out by World Economic Forum (WEF) and the United Nations (UN).

According to the former Secretary of State, the world can’t tackle climate change without first addressing the agriculture sector’s emissions – and farmers in the US are front and center of his plans.

“A lot of people have no clue that agriculture contributes about 33% of all the emissions of the world,” he said during his keynote address. “We can’t get to net-zero, we don’t get this job done unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution. So all of us understand here the depths of this mission.”

Delivering these remarks at the Agriculture Innovation Mission (AIM) for Climate Summit held in Washington, D.C., Kerry neglected to acknowledge the undeniable fact that the agriculture industry plays a vital role in providing sustenance and ensuring the survival of all approximately 8 billion people worldwide.

In recent months, leaders in Western countries have significantly intensified their criticisms of the farming sector.

In the Netherlands, regarded as a testing ground for the World Economic Forum’s anti-farming agenda, the Dutch government has been implementing initiatives to seize farmland.

The Dutch government’s proposal to confiscate and close down numerous farms to comply with the objectives outlined in the global climate agenda has received support from the European Union (EU).

The unelected European Commission in Brussels has endorsed a plan by Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is a contributing member of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Recently, the governing body of the European Union officially endorsed measures to compel farmers to vacate their lands as part of the EU’s Natura 2000 scheme, which categorizes farms as significant emitters of nitrogen.

Under the plan, farmers would be offered 120 percent of their farm’s value through a “buyout” program. However, those who decline this offer would face the risk of being forcibly removed from their land without any financial compensation.

If this plan proves to be successful, it is likely to be replicated in other countries due to its alignment with the WEF’s global environmental agenda.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

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