John Kerry Declares War on US Farmers: Gov’t Farm Confiscations ‘Not Off The Table’
This will not end until there is mass nonviolent noncompliance with an illegitimate Federal government, the UN, WEF, CFR, CIA, FBI, IRS, WHO, Rockefeller and Gates “nonprofits,” et al., and the various One World Government apparatchiks like John Kerry.
There is no “climate emergency.”
There is insufficient atmospheric CO2 at 421ppm.
There is only a technocratic eugenics depopulation agenda in PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE.
Small farms are significant emitters of nitrogen, according to Biden’s “climate czar” John Kerry who is pushing for the U.S. federal government to crack down on farming in America to combat “global warming.”
Kerry insists that the United States must massively reduce farming to meet the radical “green agenda” goals laid out by World Economic Forum (WEF) and the United Nations (UN).
According to the former Secretary of State, the world can’t tackle climate change without first addressing the agriculture sector’s emissions – and farmers in the US are front and center of his plans.
“A lot of people have no clue that agriculture contributes about 33% of all the emissions of the world,” he said during his keynote address. “We can’t get to net-zero, we don’t get this job done unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution. So all of us understand here the depths of this mission.”
Delivering these remarks at the Agriculture Innovation Mission (AIM) for Climate Summit held in Washington, D.C., Kerry neglected to acknowledge the undeniable fact that the agriculture industry plays a vital role in providing sustenance and ensuring the survival of all approximately 8 billion people worldwide.
In recent months, leaders in Western countries have significantly intensified their criticisms of the farming sector.
In the Netherlands, regarded as a testing ground for the World Economic Forum’s anti-farming agenda, the Dutch government has been implementing initiatives to seize farmland.
The Dutch government’s proposal to confiscate and close down numerous farms to comply with the objectives outlined in the global climate agenda has received support from the European Union (EU).
The unelected European Commission in Brussels has endorsed a plan by Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is a contributing member of the World Economic Forum (WEF).
Recently, the governing body of the European Union officially endorsed measures to compel farmers to vacate their lands as part of the EU’s Natura 2000 scheme, which categorizes farms as significant emitters of nitrogen.
Under the plan, farmers would be offered 120 percent of their farm’s value through a “buyout” program. However, those who decline this offer would face the risk of being forcibly removed from their land without any financial compensation.
If this plan proves to be successful, it is likely to be replicated in other countries due to its alignment with the WEF’s global environmental agenda.
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
I'd like to see them try and take my chickens and pigs and rip up my cabbages.
These lunatics can just fuck right off.
The war on agricultural production, especially against small farmers, has been going on for decades and is part of an ongoing conspiracy. It's awful. Here is Gore Vidal on the topic in "Perpetual War for Perpetual Peace, p. 61:
“But Dyer has unearthed a genuine ongoing conspiracy that affects everyone in the United States. Currently, a handful of agro-conglomerates are working to drive America's remaining small farmers off their land by systematically paying them less for their produce than it costs to grow, thus forcing them to get loans from the conglomerates' banks, assume mortgages, and undergo foreclosures and the sale of land to corporate-controlled agribusiness. But is this really a conspiracy or just the Darwinian workings of an efficient marketplace? There is, for once, a smoking gun in the form of a blueprint describing how best to rid the nation of small farmers. Dyer writes: "In 1962, the Committee for Economic Development comprised approximately seventy-five of the nation's most powerful corporate executives. They represented not only the food industry but also oil and gas, insurance, investment and retail industries. Almost all groups that stood to gain from consolidation were represented on that committee. Their report [An Adaptive Program for Agriculture] outlined a plan to eliminate farmers and farms. It was detailed and well thought out." Simultaneously, "as early as 1964, congressmen were being told by industry giants like Pillsbury, Swift, General Foods, and Campbell Soup that the biggest problem in agriculture was too many farmers."....So a conspiracy has been set in motion to replace the Jeffersonian ideal of a nation whose backbone was the independent farm family with a series of agribusiness monopolies where, Dyer writes,"these companies controlled 96% of U.S. wheat exports, 95% of U.S. corn exports," and so on through the busy aisles of [grocery stores]. Has consolidation been good for the customers? By and large, no."