by Dr. William Makis MD

Not falling for the usual oncology “treatments” in chemo and surgery, and taking matters into your own hands is surely preferable to expensive iatrogenesis.

Symptom-free!

And readers of this Substack know that adding Ivermectin to Fenbendazole may very well be the ultimate ‘holy grail’ cancer cure; to wit

We are eagerly awaiting Janet’s update, and it appears that she is using the updated and upgraded Joe Tippens protocol with the synergistic combination therapy of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

