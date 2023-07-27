Last year our intrepid Wall Street Insider shared with us his epic DEATHVAX™ battle:

He is now back with a most terrifying update on his Wall Street colleagues:

The endurance athlete: High IQ, extremely fit top tier athlete from a high achieving medical family was coerced to take the shots to keep his job. Although generally opposed to the idea, he eventually talked himself into it, using his own positive medical experiences with his world class surgeon father and the "amazing" medical technology allegedly on display. His high achieving BioPharma brother also dazzled him with the science and tech associated with these shots. I do not know what happened after the initial shot. The second injection caused immediate shooting pain along his arm that was "not nerve related," as in the nurse did not strike a nerve. Alarmed but not deterred, he took a third when mandated. Immediately following the third, his breathing became labored, his heart raced and he had to be taken by ambulance to the emergency room. The way he tells it, it was not a trivial joy ride in an ambulance: he was scared for his life. I do not know which injection he took, by deduction it was either PFIZER or MODERNA. This athlete is hyper-focused on what he puts into his body, is extremely intelligent, and well read so I found it especially odd that he let this one past the gate. Once he admitted to eating a cookie at a party, and he went berserk berating himself for it, so I found it especially odd that he let his guard down for this. Later, when he "tested positive for Covid" the second time, his throat was so sore, he chose to drool in a bucket rather than swallow. This lasted for several days, until he could bare to once again swallow.

The golfer: Shortly after taking Janson's one dose shot, one of his testicles painfully swelled, and he passed out. He passed out so quickly that he did not have time to lie down; hitting his head and injuring his back. His testicle hurt for months after, and still does. An avid golfer, a good ball striker, he found that now whenever he grips the club, his "hands are childlike." Childlike in that he totally lost the muscle memory with which to grip and swing. I suspect he had a blood clot in his ball and a stroke in his head; pardon the golf puns. He refused the booster, and openly spoke about this experience at the very work that forced him to take it.

The project manager: After the 2nd dose of PFIZER or MODERNA, she was eating at a seafood restaurant — not yet eating seafood — when her son who was handling an appetizer gently brushed her skin. What quickly followed and tragically still does was an intense allergic reaction that not only ended the meal, but ended life as she knew it. Last i heard, she was burning through her savings and wages buying EpiPens. ( EpiPen price gouging is another Dr. David Martin expose btw). After telling this story to a small webex crowd, she had a moment of clarity and thought out loud that maybe it was after all the shot, but quickly retreated, changing the subject. Her and her family were often out sick, far more than is normal.

The Intern: The youngest and latest showed up to work the other day looking very much like Justin Bieber, sadly not the heartthrob teen chick magnet Justin, I mean the Justin who has facial paralysis. The intern's left lip was swollen and drooped and did not seem to move much other than from the tug of the opposite side. On the same left side, his eyeball moved independent of the other. I did not ask or dig for details, it was left unspoken.

Coworkers Mother: Another coworkers mother experienced a partial paralysis in her leg after one shot, and has not recovered the proper use of that leg. Her son and daughter-in-law both took the shots and were extremely ill when they "got Covid anyway."

An external vendor who is a close friend of mine had severe chest pains after her first dose. She went to a cardiologist who shrugged his shoulders and did not help her get an exemption from the follow-up injection. She has had Covid several times now, and is at the moment battling a severe cold in the middle of July.

I do not know one person who did not get sick anyway from these “vaccines,” most had a bad time with it.

Perhaps most tragic is the unusually high number of corporate emails announcing the death of an employee. Typically the phrase "died unexpectedly" is used rather than the meme "died suddenly,” but the impact is nonetheless the same. They are dead. These deaths have typically been people in their 30's and 40's, some a bit older, most often leaving behind young children. Restrictions have been put on working hours at many of these banks because these deaths are being attributed to “working too much.” I would argue the days of overworking banking employees are long over, with people often working from home several days a week, so this excuse is beyond absurd.