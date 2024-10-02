Last night’s VP debate more than likely did not sway the average voter’s cognitive dissonance when it comes to party lines. We have the self made man that once labelled his running mate a Nazi versus a profoundly compromised man who wants to abort America’s progeny and mutilate their sex organs in favor of illegal invaders and the CCP.

While the topical talking points of union strikes, tragic hurricanes to yesterday's Iran attacks were glossed over in favor of topics such as abortion and “climate change,” the most memorable moment of the evening came courtesy of Tim Walz admitting that he is in fact a pathological liar; to wit:

When Walz said he learned a lot about governance as he was forced to admit he was honeymooning in China to commemorate the fifth Tiananmen Square Massacre, what he was really confessing to was that he was always a communist, and as VP would govern as such; in other words, all of the warning signs of an accelerating Marxist takeover if Harris and Walz are somehow installed into the White House were put on full display for everyone willing to allow themselves to see the horrifying truth in plain sight.

As for JD Vance, his somewhat stoic demeanor certainly helped him successfully defend Trump’s track record while framing his boss’s next term as both an unwinding of a failed “Biden” regime’s deleterious policies and a new and improved resurgence of the MAGA movement; in fact, Vance was so successful last night that even leftist Mockingbird MSM outlets such as the Los Angeles Times were given the go-ahead to publish articles entitled, Opinion: JD Vance won the debate with Tim Walz, hands down, stating the following:

As the candidates for vice president took the stage in New York on Tuesday night, the state of North Carolina was under water, Israel was under siege, the American supply chain was under threat of disruption by an East Coast port strike and the American people were under the impression that there was a leadership void in the White House. In other words, the conditions existed for Ohio Senator JD Vance to stick it to the incumbent party, represented by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. And Vance delivered in spades. From the opening bell, Walz was nervous, overmatched and out of his depth, especially when dealing with foreign policy matters such as the ongoing attacks on Israel. Walz simply wandered into the wrong bar. And as the night wore on it became evident that Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, made a lousy choice. Somewhere, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro — perhaps the most talented young communicator in the Democratic Party and the running mate that Harris should have chosen — must’ve been laughing hysterically (or screaming into a pillow). On issue after issue, Vance delivered smooth, well-constructed arguments while Walz often answered haltingly, like an online video struggling to buffer on a slow Wi-Fi connection. There hasn’t been a vice presidential candidate this out of his depth since Adm. James Stockdale delivered his famous “who am I and why am I here?” line in the 1992 campaign.

And here is the CIA News Network (CNN) allowing the author of the above LA Times article to opine on Vance’s trouncing of Tiananmen Tim:

It's pretty clear Vance outclassed Walz tonight. I was watching this and all I could think of was -- can you imagine this guy sitting in the White House Situation Room with that facial expression that's like 50% sheer terror and 50% extreme bafflement.

More from CNN in total panic meltdown mode:

And ABC correctly equated last night’s debate with the June 27th presidential debate, further driving home the point that Tampon Tim was DOA and bombed just like “Biden” had previously:

The consensus on the left is that the “likable guy from hillbilly elegy” has certainly helped Orange Man Bad gain some advantage in a “closely contested” election, except that the polling is egregiously rigged to provide the optics of a tight race when what we are witnessing for a second time in a row is a total Trump landslide.

The more the gullible American public believe that Harris is somehow neck and neck with Trump, the easier it will be to manufacture false narratives when the election is stolen again, which is precisely why complacency will result in a Marxist disaster that will drive home the final nails in this Constitutional Republic’s coffin.

While Vance won the battle last night, the war is far from over.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

