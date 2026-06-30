After yesterday’s ruinous ruling…

…the Supreme Court is back at it today with more destruction of America from within from the bench by upholding a broad and amorphous color of law concept of birthright citizenship, rejecting President Trump’s executive order declaring that children born to people who are illegally or temporarily in the United States do not qualify for American citizenship.

The justices willfully misinterpreted the 14th Amendment, adopted after the Civil War, that anyone born in the country, with very limited exceptions, is a de facto citizen.

NWO globopedo asset and traitor Chief Justice John Roberts wrote:

Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights—to freely participate in our political community. The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to ‘every free-born person in this land’… We keep that promise today.

Justice Clarence Thomas correctly wrote in his 91-page dissent the following:

The Court today takes the extraordinary step of holding facially unconstitutional the President’s Order excluding from citizenship the children of foreign temporary visitors and illegal aliens… In doing so, the Court adds to the sad history of the Fourteenth Amendment, which was designed and understood to secure equal rights for the freed blacks but has instead been repurposed for political projects that the Reconstruction Congress did not support.

Repurposed for migration replacement, and the ongoing open borders Cloward-Piven Strategy of the communist Uniparty apparatchiks hellbent on collapsing America by overwhelming welfare, hospitals, education, causing broad cultural divisiveness that erodes American society as a whole, and ultimately ushering in the end of the Constitutional Republic.

Unsurprisingly, fellow fake “conservative” justice Barrett voted against Trump and America, with the 5-4 ruling breakdown as follows:

Roberts, Sotomayor, Kagan, Barrett and Jackson upholding the Birthright Citizenship scam, with Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh dissenting.

In other words:

John Roberts and Amy Conehead Barrett completely destroyed the entire concept of citizenship. If anyone can unilaterally become a citizen, then citizenship has no meaning. And if citizenship is meaningless, having been offered to everyone on earth, then the concept of a nation is similarly meaningless. From shining city on a hill to just a piece of dirt. Source

A most pernicious farce:

Only American children should be granted birthrights:

Communism requires total reality inversion, and that is exactly what SCOTUS delivered yet again today with yet another absolutely disastrous ruling that utterly subverts the Constitution and the intentions of the Founders.

Additional color on the color of law decision:

Several ways forward here given the choice of Roberts/Barrett to nullify the 14th Amendment and extra-constitutionally replace it with their own language:



1) Nullification. States issue birth certificates, and they can just stop issuing them to non-citizens. Roberts/Barrett can deal with the fallout and litigate each birth individually.



2) Pack the court. If Robert wants to be a politician who writes laws instead of a judge, then he can fight with 10 more unelected legislators in robes.



3) Deny entry to all pregnant foreigners.



4) Deny entry to all female foreigners.



5) Require sterilization of all foreign visitors prior to entry.



6) Dissolution of the Union. A nation which can’t even restrict who gets to be a citizen isn’t a nation.



7) Amend the Constitution. This is pointless, because once a judge decides he can rewrite the Constitution at will (as Roberts and Barrett did today), the actual text is meaningless. But this is what most GOP politicians gravitate towards because they are useless.



If you think all these options are not great, understand that that is what happens when unelected judges decide that they are in charge of the country and get to write its laws. Source

The President may still override this treasonous SCOTUS decision:

The sole purpose of Birthright Citizenship was for the offspring of freed slaves, but the communist agents embedded in SCOTUS orchestrated their subversive legal loophole; to wit:

But there is a still a scintilla of hope…

President Trump believes that Republicans in Congress can cure this miscarriage of justice:

America has been infiltrated and overrun by radical communists…

Do NOT comply.

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