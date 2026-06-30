2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Swlion's avatar
Swlion
2h

SCOTUS throws us a couple of bones, but on the major rulings like mail -in ballots and birthright citizenship, they give the country a giant FU. It’s up to Congress, which means we’re screwed. All three branches of government are compromised with globalists. The coalition of Democrats and RINOs has run this country for over 100 years.

Reply
Share
cg's avatar
cg
2h

Again, Ketanji Brown Jackson is not a legitimate justice on SCOTUS. Exciting times ahead!

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture