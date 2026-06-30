2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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cg's avatar
cg
6h

Jackson is not legitimate SCOTUS. Biden was never legitimate POTUS. Any decision she affected must be tossed.

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Res Publius's avatar
Res Publius
6h

If there is no voter ID and you can add unidentified “voters” real, imagined or dead at anytime to vote - we have no government for, of or by the people, we have a government of rogue bureaucrats with politicians as the face. The states that are dishonest should be excluded from the electoral college because their vote manufacturing disenfranchises the legitimate votes of millions of honest voters. Yes, the states set their own voting standards, but that doesn’t mean they should be accepted in federal elections that affect the other states if fraud is suspected. Don’t count them until they straighten up and get honest. That should be part of their punishment along with NO federal funding.

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