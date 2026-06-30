Another day, another absolutely disastrous Supreme Court decision, with yesterday’s ruling upholding late mail-in counting for up to five days after elections.

In a 5-4 decision, justice Barrett wrote the majority and sided with the liberals, while justices Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh dissented.

The decision in Watson v. Republican National Committee upheld a Mississippi law allowing ballots to be counted up to five days post-Election Day, rejecting arguments that this violated federal election statutes

This all but guarantees that Democrats will continue to rig and cheat in elections for many weeks after mail-in ballots are accepted post election day; to wit:

🚨 BREAKING: The US Supreme Court ruled states CAN accept mail-in ballots AFTER Election Day, 5-4



Yet ANOTHER reason the SAVE America Act must be passed NOW!



This means states like California can CONTINUE taking WEEKS to count ballots after Election Day



BEYOND insane.



Barrett and Roberts joined liberals Sotomayor, Kagan, Jackson Source

Justice Alito framed this latest subversion of law and logic perfectly:

🚨 BREAKING: US Supreme Court 5-4 UPHOLDS LATE MAIL-IN BALLOT COUNTING… Amy Coney Barrett writes the majority opinion 🤦‍♂️ UNBELIEVABLE!! The Mississippi law letting mail-ins days after Election Day is upheld.



ALITO WAS RIGHT:



“We have LOTS of phrases that involve two words, the last of which, the second of which is DAY. Labor DAY, Memorial DAY, George Washington’s birthDAY, Independence DAY, birth DAY, and election DAY!”



“And they’re all particular DAYS.”



“So if we start with that, if I have nothing more to look at than the phrase election day, I think this is the DAY in which everything is going to take place, or almost everything.”



Congress CAN STILL CHANGE THIS, however. Source

Additional comments from Alito:

Because the only way Democrats can ever win is by cheating:

Justice Alito's dissent lays it out plain as day.



This opinion opens the door to more fraud and it is not difficult to understand why.



Outside of military ballots, ballots that show up after election day should not be counted. They are highly suspect. Source

Justice Amy Coney Barrett is the latest traitor embedded in the Supreme Court to destroy America from within from the bench, alongside fellow “conservative” justice John Roberts, who sided with the other three liberal justices.

Barrett may very well be the ultimate NWO globopedo asset:

🚨 DID YOU KNOW: On the NIGHT Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, Mitch McConnell called Trump and TOLD him 2 things:



1. “First, I’m putting out a statement that we’re filling the vacancy.”



2. “You’ve GOTTA nominate Amy Coney Barrett.”



They rammed her through the Senate in under 5 weeks before the 2020 election.



Did McConnell sabotage Trump intentionally or was it just bad judgment? @SenMcConnell Source

Starring daggers at the man that was responsible for her appointment:

This look says it all…



She sided with the liberals again.



Amy Coney Barrett will be a big problem for decades.



A total disaster. Horrific SCOTUS pick.



Compromised. Source

No flubbing, this is all by design:

A true menace to the Constitution and America:

🚨Amy Coney Barrett, the Federalist Society’s hand-picked “conservative queen,” just proved she’s nothing but a disappointment in a black robe.



In a 5-4 decision, she voted to let more late-arriving mail-in ballots be counted, because apparently secure, same-day, in-person elections with ID are just too hard for Democrats.



Chain of custody Verification? Nah, we’ll just keep the window open for however long it takes to “find” the right number of votes. 🤦🏼‍♀️



You were supposed to be the principled woman who would actually protect election integrity.



Instead you became the ultimate traitor to every conservative who believed in you. The Federalist Society’s golden girl turned out to be just another reliable vote helping Democrats turn Election Day into Election Month, full of chaos, unsecured drop boxes, and ballots showing up whenever the hell they feel like it.



You talk about faith, family, and originalism while stabbing the Constitution in the back.



Hope that lifetime appointment and those cute little pearl earrings were worth selling out the entire country, Amy.



You’re not a conservative. You’re a disappointment with a gavel.



Absolute freakin betrayal. President Donald Trump called the decision a "tremendous loss" and renewed calls for the SAVE America Act, which seeks to restrict mail-in voting and require photo ID. Source

Before we get to the SAVE America Act, let us review precisely why this SCOTUS decision is as subversive as it is ruinous:

Now the Democrats have 5 extra days…



Over the last 20 years:



Elections decided on Election Night:

Republicans: 52%

Democrats: 48%



Elections decided AFTER Election Night:

Republicans: 20%

Democrats: 80%



This is totally insane. Source

A vector for voter fraud indeed:

Mail in ballots can be received 5 days after the election…



Who handles the mail in ballots?



American Postal Workers Union.

National Postal Mail Handlers Union.

National Association of Letter Carriers.



All 3 have endorsed Democrat candidates for decades.



A vector for fraud… Source

And lest we forget about those drop boxes:

And what about all of the other communist voter fraud?:

But there is hope IF the wholly captured Congress acts swiftly:

President Trump slammed the Supreme Court for handing him a “tremendous loss,” adding, “I think, it was very detrimental to honest elections, but it is what it is.”

In other words, today marks the day when Congress can remedy this miscarriage of justice:

🚨TIME TO INVOKE ARTICLE II, SECTION 3!



The Constitution gives President Trump the power on “extraordinary occasions” to convene the Senate (or both Houses) back into session.



The SAVE America Act, proof of citizenship, voter ID, and real election integrity, is exactly that kind of national emergency.



Democrats and RINOs are blocking it while our elections hang in the balance.



Bring the Senate back and force them to work. Source

But there are more dangerous traitors to contend with, because the senior United States Senator from South Dakota John Thune, who just so happened to take over the position of Senate Majority Leader from the treasonous Mitch McConnell, is a bona fide Uniparty snake that may very well negatively influence the outcome of the SAVE America Act vote later today:

Did Barrett provide the layup for Thune to put the final kibosh on election integrity?

But maybe, just maybe there is actual hope?

🚨 BREAKING NEWS! IT’S OFFICIAL! 🇺🇸

The SAVE AMERICA ACT just secured 50 votes—and with JD Vance, it’s hitting 51! 👏

🔒 The best part? This version strictly keeps voter ID and proof of citizenship! 🔥

Do you support this? Drop a 👍 or 🇺🇸 below! Source

Also, later today the Supreme Court will rule on yet another matter which will be vital for the preservation of this Constitutional Republic in rapid decline:

The Supreme Court will rule on birthright citizenship tomorrow morning…



It’s not an exaggeration to say this could be the most important decision in our lifetimes.



Under the current interpretation of the 14th Amendment, a foreign citizen of another nation can cross our border illegally at 9 months pregnant, give birth to an American citizen, and then return home. Their child is now eligible for US benefits and can vote in our elections.



The Chinese can also pay to have surrogate children on US territorial islands in the Pacific, then immediately ship the babies to China to be raised under the CCP. Those children are now eligible for US benefits and can vote in our elections.



Both of these scenarios are happening. It’s simply wrong and not at all what the Amendment was intended for, which was former slaves and their children during Reconstruction.



If it stands, US citizenship means nothing. Source

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