This Substack has been exposing PSYOP-MUSK, and accurately predicting all of his X Everything App social credit score schemes on behalf of his handlers:

And now, according to a recently published CNBC article, we have further irrefutable confirmation that X, formerly known as Twitter, is nothing more than the data gathering, proto-AI social credit score system to usher in the dystopian Great Reset:

The WEF asset pretending to be X’s CEO has proven to be a vehement anti-free speech zealot that often deploys absurdist reality inversion wordplay tricks:

And the appropriate reply:

Some more color on this deranged CEO puppet:

And the latest policies perfectly reflect Linda Yaccarino’s technocratic tendencies:

The firm’s recently updated privacy policy, which details how it collects and processes user information, now says that the company may store and use biometric data “for safety, security, and identification purposes.”

Of course, this is all for your own “safety” and “security,” just like the DEATHVAX™, MK Ultra Masks and lockdowns that both PSYOP-MUSK and his CEO were pushing for.

The company says it may also collect and use data on people’s employment history and preferences to recommend jobs, potentially putting the app on course to compete with Microsoft-owned LinkedIn.

And at some point X will also report on its users, only to whisk them away in Tesla shitboxes to the nearest reeducation camps, or worse.

“We may collect and use your personal information (such as your employment history, educational history, employment preferences, skills and abilities, job search activity and engagement, and so on) to recommend potential jobs for you, to share with potential employers when you apply for a job, to enable employers to find potential candidates, and to show you more relevant advertising,” X said in its updated privacy policy.

Only a slave would ever comply with these latest policies. But X engagement and profitability are utterly moot, because the social media platform has access to unlimited fiat conjured out of thin air, as does its “owner” PSYOP-MUSK.

In April, X signed a deal with Israeli stock trading app eToro to allow users to view and trade stocks via eToro’s web and mobile apps. EToro recently said it is looking to expand the partnership. X has been snapping up money transmitter licenses in a number of U.S. states, too, in a bid to launch its own payment features. Musk is a co-founder of PayPal, which emerged from a merger between software company Confinity and X.com, an early online bank also started by the billionaire.

The writing is certainly on the wall. Anyone who still holds out an iota of hope that PSYOP-MUSK is a “free speech absolutist” must also still vehemently “Trust the Science.”

These people despise you, and want to enslave you in their digital gulags. But only if you let them.

Do NOT comply.

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