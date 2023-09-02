2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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DUANE HAYES's avatar
DUANE HAYES
Sep 2, 2023

I figured Musk to be a fraud when Twitter made no effort to reinstate me or explanation. They only reinstated a few high profile members.

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Escaped Rebel HCP
Sep 2, 2023

Anyone---ANYONE-- who has trusted Elon--at all -- EVER-- hasn’t been “ listening “.. to their intuition.... and looking at his past.... get off X-Twits NOW! And.. FaceBook... and IG!

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