In yesterday’s article…

…our concerned and henceforth unnamed doctor wrote the following:

Hemagglutinin is what it is about. The H in the influenza type. It is the innermost tumbler of the lock that is the key to all higher life forms. Once the last tumbler turns the sanctity of life is broken.

Yours truly speculated that hemagglutinin (HA) was a “novel” viral inhibitor that BigPharma is now attempting to introduce into their slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”

We now know that it is far worse than that.

The doctor followed up with a granular explanation of exactly how this hemagglutinin is coded into our bodies from these Modified mRNA poisons; to wit:

The synthetic modified RNA platform codes for a glycoprotein that binds to the ACE 2 receptor activating hemagglutinin esterase to force open its innermost ionic pore allowing calcium to enter the host cell cytoplasm, but not activating the potassium-sodium-ATP pumps so that multiple cytoplasmic and mitochondrial energy generating pathways are downregulated, leaving the mitochondrial and nuclear membranes vulnerable to RNA chaperones entry exposing mitochondrial and nuclear DNA to random histidine deacetylase activation and transcription of senolytic promoters and homeostasis inhibitors, ultimately resulting in accelerated aging, degenerative and infectious disease, and cancer. This Hemagglutinin esterase controls intercellular endothelial "tight junctions" (gap junctions), platelet activation, fibrin monomer cross-linking, lymphocyte activation, and general homeostasis mechanisms. The cells in our bodies become "blind" so they cannot "see" or communicate directly with each other. The intricate communication and control of over a trillion cells cooperating in our individual selves begin losing the element of self and purpose and slowly initiates the process of disassembly. The End.

Not only are the “vaccine” recipients genetically modified into spike protein factories, but we now know that they are genetically modified to indefinitely activate hemagglutinin esterase!

When our cells become “blind,” and thus cannot cooperate with each other, what the concerned doctor is essentially describing is VAIDS, or a total breakdown of the body and its genetic potential and purpose — this is absolutely horrifying.

Factor in the highly carcinogenic SV40 promotor which has been deliberately added to these gene altering “vaccines,” and what we have currently is a turbo cancer ticking time bomb contained within each and every recipient.

And then we factor in that the spike proteins (SP2) that the body is now producing not only sit atop the ACE 2 receptors causing all kinds of organ damage (e.g. myocarditis) and permanent inflammation, but also actively suppress the p53 protein, which in turn is the natural cancer and tumor suppressor, what we ultimately have is a trifecta of gene transforming destruction of reprogrammed and radically compromised immune systems, with the systemic Modified mRNA to DNA poisoning mechanisms all converging into what may now only be termed as ‘TURBO VAIDS.’

From Green Monkeys and the Cancer Epidemic to Chimps and the AIDS Epidemic

As an important aside, we know that the original AIDS epidemic, a creation of Dr. Fauci and his Intelligence Industrial Complex handlers, was vaccine induced:

The sociopathic eugenicist bioterrorists have taken their original AIDS project — which was vaccine induced AIDS, or VAIDS, since DAY 1 — and have ramped it up into their Modified mRNA TURBO VAIDS followup; here is the origin story for what we are facing today:

But there may be hope, or at very least the staving off of the various TURBO VAIDS symptoms by deploying a prophylaxis (lower dose) approach to the following:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

In light of this important update, the Decentralized Medical Freedom SALE has been extended by one more day, so please use code DMF20 for 20% OFF on lifesaving products like the Nobel Prize winning miracle drug Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, and the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X:

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code DMF20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Sale ends TONIGHT, November 4th (midnight eastern time), 2024.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline