The circumstance back in 1972 was in medical school virology lab where we were to transfer a solution of green monkey kidney cells used as culture medium and the professor who we had known for over a year was visibly unusually tense. His preliminary comments regarding the procedure he stated that he had just been notified that a potentially lethal type of unknown “virus" might be a contaminant in that medium and that we should be very careful not to make any physical contact with it. The transfer of the medium was done with micropipettes with no other comments. One other echo from my professor while pacing around the room lecturing on vaccination procedure was when he said in an unusually forceful tone “remember, do not ever vaccinate during an epidemic!” And he repeated it for emphasis, which was uncharacteristic for him, but it definitely sank in. So when our Dept of Health here started vaccinating people in the middle of the pandemic I knew something was seriously haywire. My mother was previously in charge of the smallpox Vax program here in the early 1940s, the polio Vax in mid 1950s, and was appointed chief of Maternal and Child Health in 1966. It was continuous discussions at home between my parents (both physicians) spanning my college, medical school, and residency. Not a few discussions were regarding the governor insisting the appointment of candidates that my mom had screened and determined to be incompetent and not qualified for the position. She was very frustrated with the damage being done to the DOH and the citizens, and the effort of struggle just to keep medical science and not local politics as the driving force in health care. I do need to speak with you about something else that I believe has been missed in this whole discussion on the Covid virus. I mentioned it to Ryan Cole and was taking a little aback but it was in the midst of a large social gathering of physicians and I did not have time to follow up with him about it. Essence of the problem is that Covid interacts with human cell surface receptors that have conserved elements contained in receptors with similar amino acid configurations as invertebrates at least going back to insects and possibly as far as corals. [Signed: Please do not use my name. I am square in the middle of an intersection of science and politics and it will certainly not help anything. There is so much more to the story that maybe you should hear the rest of it before you pull the trigger.]

I asked the doctor for clarification on this Covid interaction with these human cell surface receptors tracing back to insects and corals, and this was his response:

Hemagglutinin is what it is about. The H in the influenza type. It is the innermost tumbler of the lock that is the key to all higher life forms. Once the last tumbler turns the sanctity of life is broken. The freaks behind COVID had to know this, it is basic, and it may be irreversible. Watch the last half hour of the movie, "The Last Mimzy," and you will get the picture. The future of humanity is literally in the hands of "freaks and fairies."

According to a PubMed article entitled, Hemagglutinin Structure and Activities, we know the following:

Hemagglutinins (HAs) are the receptor-binding and membrane fusion glycoproteins of influenza viruses. They recognize sialic acid-containing, cell-surface glycoconjugates as receptors but have limited affinity for them, and, as a consequence, virus attachment to cells requires their interaction with several virus HAs. Receptor-bound virus is transferred into endosomes where membrane fusion by HAs is activated at pH between 5 and 6.5, depending on the strain of virus. Fusion activity requires extensive rearrangements in HA conformation that include extrusion of a buried "fusion peptide" to connect with the endosomal membrane, form a bridge to the virus membrane, and eventually bring both membranes close together. In this review, we give an overview of the structures of the 16 genetically and antigenically distinct subtypes of influenza A HA in relation to these two functions in virus replication and in relation to recognition of HA by antibodies that neutralize infection.

Basically, Influenza hemagglutinin (HA) may be able to corrupt what the doctor referred to as the “sanctity of life;” and from a paper entitled, Hemagglutinin-Mediated Membrane Fusion: A Biophysical Perspective, that this truly is a possible “novel” pandora’s box of all kinds of computer and CRISPR gene editing Frankensteinian biological outcomes:

Influenza hemagglutinin (HA) is a viral membrane protein responsible for the initial steps of the entry of influenza virus into the host cell. It mediates binding of the virus particle to the host-cell membrane and catalyzes fusion of the viral membrane with that of the host. HA is therefore a major target in the development of antiviral strategies. The fusion of two membranes involves high activation barriers and proceeds through several intermediate states. Here, we provide a biophysical description of the membrane fusion process, relating its kinetic and thermodynamic properties to the large conformational changes taking place in HA and placing these in the context of multiple HA proteins working together to mediate fusion. Furthermore, we highlight the role of novel single-particle experiments and computational approaches in understanding the fusion process and their complementarity with other biophysical approaches.

What the concerned doctor may be attempting to communicate is that the Modified mRNA platform has an analogue or identical HA viral member that has been included alongside the SV40 promotor to allow for the viral entry into the host cells. This then allows for the integration or fusion of the slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” into the subject, thus resulting in “large conformational changes;” in other words the genetically modified humans are not just poisoned by the highly carcinogenic SV40 promotors, are not just poisoned by the highly cytotoxic “vaccine” spike proteins (SP2), are not just suffering from VAIDS with repressed p53 proteins, but are forever fused with the gain of function viral proteins that have been injected with.

What we also now know is that BigPharma is hard at work trying to break this technology out, which they may already have in the COVID “vaccines;” as per a paper entitled, Emerging and state of the art hemagglutinin-targeted influenza virus inhibitors: “Hemagglutinin (HA), one of the major surface proteins of influenza strains, represents an attractive therapeutic target to develop such new inhibitors.”

The paper also stated the following:

Seasonal influenza vaccination, together with FDA-approved neuraminidase (NA) and polymerase acidic (PA) inhibitors, is the most effective way for prophylaxis and treatment of influenza infections. However, the low efficacy of prevailing vaccines to newly emerging influenza strains [2SG: any strains] and increasing resistance to available drugs drives intense research to explore more effective inhibitors.

Just like Fauci previously partially admitted (i.e. poor “vaccine” durability), there is no possible way to inoculate against any respiratory disease by injecting anything into the deltoid, at least not yet.

And these sociopathic eugenicist bioterrorists ultimately could care less about inoculation or prophylaxis; what they are primarily concerned about is controlling the human race by genetically modifying it such that they can decide who lives and who dies, and exactly how long everyone is allowed to exist on their planet. This perfectly slots into the X Everything App social credit score, where UBI, CBDCs, (bug gruel) food rations and lifespans will be managed by their AI — and think of how much easier it would be to determine lifespans when everyone is genetically modified and poisoned with Modified mRNA, HA, SV40, SP2, and so on and so forth.

While this Substack has not yet delved into how to purge oneself of these influenza hemagglutinin (HA) “inhibitors,” the preexisting synergistic turbo cancer and spike protein attenuating treatment may very well be your best bet to protect against these “novel” lab made horrors.

We are truly in uncharted territories.

As soon as the concerned doctor reaches back out there will be a further update published.

