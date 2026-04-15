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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
5h

Trump is a politician and ALL politicians lie to get elected and he is no different. Why any American puts their faith in government is beyond me. We Americans should be standing up and end the corruption. READ the Declaration of Independence folks it tells us what to do when a government gets too big for its britches.

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Jrickley's avatar
Jrickley
5h

Trump is a Trojan horse...he told conservatives everything they wanted to hear in 2016, cemented his MAGA image, and now he's following through with his Jooish orders by turning a 180° and implementing the very same things he campaigned against...no Epstein arrests, no arrests for 2020 election fraud, starting new wars at the request of Satanyahoo, no arrests for the CONvid scandal, Tina Peter's is still in jail for daring to prove election fraud, whistleblowers coming forth, but no justice at all, there's only 1 explanation...Trojan horse.

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