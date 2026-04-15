The wholly unconstitutional color of law scam that is The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) is making headlines again, but not because this warrantless surveillance monstrosity is being further exposed for weaponized spying on Americans, or, as Trump put it regarding his 2016 campaign when he himself was the "victim of the worst and most illegal abuse of FISA.”

The reason FISA is back in the news now is because Trump is demanding that Congress extend this illicit spying “law;” to wit:

It is important to remember that this is yet another subversion of the oft repeated Trumpian "promises made, promises kept” slogan:

The FISA extension is especially troubling given that Trump recently brought the Intelligence-Industrial Complex BigTech puppets into the White House fold…

…which perfectly slots into the whole NWO globopedo cabal that is running assets like Peter Thiel and his Mossad-controlled Palantir, along with other BigTech surveillance operations against America, which in turn is the perfect Great Reset setup for the AI-driven social credit score CBDC 15 Minute Cities nightmare dystopia…

…the fact that Trump can do a complete 180 on FISA should horrify every single American, especially in the context of the Russia Collusion hoax that hampered and derailed his first administration; that is, until Trump proudly rolled out his PSYOP-19 scamdemic Operation Warp Speed disaster which provided the perfect cover for the Deep State blob to steal the 2020 elections all while the Federal Reserve “Bank” proceeded to conjure out of thin air unprecedentedly orgiastic sums of counterfeit fiat.

Of course, PSYOP-IRAN-WAR also perfectly fits into this surveillance state endgame, and is yet another “promises made, promises kept” campaign lie…

…with Palantir now running AI war operations in Iran as they test out their latest technologies that are already semi-deployed against We the People, and as the middle class continues to get decimated by higher fuel and food prices thanks to this needless war, the perfect trap is being laid…

…with an ultra-financialized system and debt supercycle that by design are untenable and doomed to ultimately implode…

…so when the technocrats finally implement their CBDC digital gulags replete with food rations consisting of bug gruel and synthetic tumorigenic meat, UBI, forced never-ending “vaccinations,” and the panopticon social credit score hell on earth, “laws” like FISA will just make it all that much easier to keep tabs on everyone and mete out punishments for anyone daring to offer up any resistance or noncompliance.

Sadly, it is becoming increasingly difficult to stand up for Trump and his morphing policies.

Please take a moment to vote in today’s poll:

Do NOT comply.

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