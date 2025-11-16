2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Occam
4h

More results of the feminization of the west. Where feelings matter more than data, and a disregard for the importance of actual truth.

"People might be uncomfortable, so let's protect them"

The nanny state in action.

Scott
3h

This line I find hilarious and enraging: "UKHSA also claimed that publishing the numbers could “lead to misinformation” or impact vaccine uptake." Ya think? Guess what, monsters. My wife and I, already deeply pharma skeptic before the covid scam (never getting flu vaxxes, for example), will NEVER get ANY injectable biologic EVER. Or statins. Or any drug still under patent. Gotta do your own research, folks. Your docs rarely know what's going on.

