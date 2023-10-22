2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
curt s sanders's avatar
curt s sanders
Oct 22, 2023

The Crime of the Century rolling right along with the full endorsement of the Governments of the G20... the largest Kill Box in the history of Mankind...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ann's avatar
Ann
Oct 22, 2023

Depopulation. Crimes against humanity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture