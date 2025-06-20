Ever since the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” rollout, the surge in VAIDS-induced adverse events has been exploding…

…with the turbo cancer epidemic being one of the more devastating outcomes due to the genetically modifying and highly carcinogenic SV40 promotor sequences deliberately added to the “vaccines,” as well the fact that the spike protein damages the body’s "guardian of the genome" p53 protein which is responsible for suppressing tumors and cancers; in other words, these poison EUA injections are a cancer causing double whammy.

Which brings us to the latest extremely troubling turbo cancer data:

Week 11 2025 Cancer Mortality Update Cancer mortality is officially exhibiting a non-linear rise trajectory. I was waiting to make this observation, first out of conservancy, but also from a hope that it would not even manifest. However, cancer is now accelerating mildly. Source

Note the”vaccine” inflection point in the chart.

The most common turbo cancers in this asymmetric surge are melanoma, kidney, colon, and cervical:

Additional color on what has been perpetrated:

This is an appeal to ignorance. There has been no "large-scale data and peer-reviewed research" on this matter. You should not infer a conclusion (refutation in this case) from a LACK of research, only a PRESENCE - > key tenet of ethics. The NCHS/CDC data is clear (below). Cancer mortality and treatment expense are far into excess above trend, and both inflected the week of maximum Covid vaccine uptake peak. You cannot appeal to ignorance, as Ockham's Razor has been surpassed and we now bear necessity to examine this. Source

And the fact that the turbo cancer epidemic is now impacting demographics that historically never developed cancers at these extraordinary rates is also unsurprising…

…like we need any additional proof of what is transpiring…

…and if for whatever reason anyone still had a scintilla of doubt that what we are in fact witnessing is a NWO globopedo depopulation program in plain sight…

Actually, replacement migration makes even more sense in this particular democide context, especially when factoring in the Cloward-Piven Strategy of collapsing America from within by the importation of illegals in the context of this ongoing Intelligence-Industrial Complex biowarfare program against We the People; or why exactly do the DOD and Pentagon own so many of the PSYOP-19 “vaccine” patents?

And let us quickly review another highly “vaccinated” nation and how their excess mortality is trending:

The answer is not population growth - looking at crude death rate only makes the picture appear worse. An unprecedented share of the population is dying in Singapore - and no one seems to care or to have any interest in determining what could have caused this. Source

The cause is painfully obvious, and we may safely deduce that a significant percent of Singapore’s excess mortality post “vaccine” rollout is turbo cancer related.

But there is hope, and many of these excess deaths could have been avoided with the following synergistic treatment approach which may very well represent the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

